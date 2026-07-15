Iran parliament probes favoritism in $55 million medical-import allocation
Iran’s parliamentary health committee is investigating the allocation of $55 million in subsidized foreign currency to one importer of hip and knee implants, after its chairman said much of the equipment went to private hospitals and a small group of surgeons.
Hossein-Ali Shahriari told the ILNA news agency that the company, which he did not identify, imports implants made by US medical-device manufacturer Zimmer. He said it received about $37 million at the heavily subsidized rate of 42,000 rials to the dollar in the Iranian year ending March 2025, followed by another $18 million at 285,000 rials per dollar in the following year.
Both rates were far more favorable than those available on Iran’s open currency market, giving importers access to dollars at a fraction of their market cost. For comparison, the dollar trades at about 1,875,000 rials on Iran’s open market today. Average monthly income in Iran is about $150.
Shahriari said the committee had received complaints from across Iran about shortages of knee and hip implants in public hospitals. It has sought records from the Central Bank and the Food and Drug Administration to determine which companies received subsidized currency and what happened to the imported equipment.
According to figures cited by Shahriari, 73% of the implants distributed in Tehran went to private hospitals. He also reported sharply unequal distribution outside the capital, with some provinces receiving only a fraction of the supply.
Patients in several provinces were required to pay money directly before company representatives would provide an implant, he said. “Why should people have to pay hundreds of millions, which many of them cannot afford, leaving them either to die or to sell their homes and cars for treatment?” Shahriari said.
He called on the judiciary, the national inspectorate and intelligence and oversight agencies to examine the company’s previous currency allocations, arguing that the scale of the case suggested a wider network rather than the actions of one person.
Shahriari did not provide evidence establishing criminal wrongdoing, and the importer was not named in the interview. No response from the company or Iran’s Food and Drug Administration was included in the ILNA report.
The allegations point to a recurring problem in Iran’s multiple-exchange-rate system. Preferential dollars were intended to keep medicines and medical equipment affordable, but the gap between subsidized and market rates created lucrative opportunities for intermediaries. President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the problem in January, saying recipients of dollars at the 285,000-rial rate had “pocketed” the benefit rather than passing it to consumers.
The dispute comes during a broader healthcare crisis. People in Iran have sent messages to Iran International about severe medicine shortages, delays in foreign-currency allocations and price increases of up to 400% for some drugs, pushing more patients toward unaffordable or illicit sources.
US President Donald Trump said he would expand military strikes on Iran to power plants and bridges unless Tehran returned to negotiations, warning in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday that attacks would intensify next week.
"We're going to hit them very hard tonight," Trump said. "We're going to hit them hard tomorrow night. We're gonna hit them really hard the night after."
"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants," he said. "Next week comes the bridges. We're gonna knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."
Trump said US representatives had recently spoken with Iranian negotiators but said Tehran had repeatedly broken agreements.
"They want to make a deal. But every time they make a deal, they break it," he said.
"You better make a deal. You're not going to have anybody left," Trump added, saying the United States was taking care to limit harm to civilians.
He also said Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened but retained some ability to fight back.
"They have some fight left, but they don't have much," he said.
Trump added that the United States could quickly strike a nuclear site outside Tehran where new activity had been reported.
"We can hit that one very easily," he said. "It only takes a matter of minutes for us to do it and do major damage."
Ground campaign and Kharg Island
Trump declined to say whether the United States could launch a ground campaign in Iran but suggested he would not rule out the option entirely.
"I don't want to say that either, but I would say no," he said when asked by Fox News whether he was ruling out a limited ground campaign. "Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us."
Trump said US forces had already struck Iran's Kharg Island three times but had deliberately avoided its oil facilities.
"I said, 'Hit everything but the oil,'" he said. "Leave that little area. Don't touch the oil because I don't want that in terms of the world economy."
Asked whether the United States could seize the island, Trump said: "If we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that."
Hormuz policy
Trump said he had abandoned plans to impose a 20% fee on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying countries in the region had instead agreed to make major investments in the United States.
"I was going to charge a fee, but instead they'd rather spend a lot of money in the United States," he said.
He said the United States had reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian shipping and that its objectives, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, had largely been achieved, although commercial traffic through the waterway has fallen sharply.
"I think they're completed now, honestly," Trump said of the military campaign. "If we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild what they have."
Iranian retaliation vows
Trump's remarks came as Iranian officials and lawmakers stepped up calls for retaliation following US strikes and the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
About 180 lawmakers said on Tuesday that Iran should treat its memorandum of understanding with the United States as terminated after Trump declared the agreement over.
They pledged to pursue retaliation for Khamenei's killing and called for a special parliamentary committee to review negotiations with Washington.
The lawmakers also backed legislation on the management of the Strait of Hormuz and voiced support for Iran's armed forces.
Iran's army said on Wednesday it would deliver a "decisive response" after a US strike on a barracks in Bampur near Iranshahr killed seven military personnel.
"The retaliation for the blood of the martyrs of this crime is certain and imminent," the army said.
Calls for military action
Manouchehr Mottaki, a former Iranian foreign minister who is now a member of parliament, called for a ground assault on a US military base in the region.
"My proposal is that we launch a ground attack on one of the US bases in the region, capture 100 Americans and bring them to Iran," Mottaki said.
Another lawmaker, Shahrokh Ramin, criticized a parliamentary proposal titled "Revenge against Trump," saying genuine retaliation would not come through legislation.
"Someone who wants to take revenge does not turn it into a law," Ramin said. "If we are truly seeking revenge, we take revenge, and the way to do it is not through legislation."
The Iran war has yet to trigger an exodus of entrepreneurs from the Persian Gulf, but falling investment, rising costs and slower funding are beginning to test the region’s heavily financed startup strategy, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Doha have spent years trying to build globally competitive technology sectors through sovereign wealth, tax incentives, accelerator programs and direct investment.
Despite attacks in the region and renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, founders have largely remained in the region and government-backed programs continue to attract applicants.
None of the 27 companies selected for the February intake of Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s startup program, withdrew after the conflict began, according to Bloomberg. The program’s latest cohort also received a similar number of applications and was the first made up entirely of companies from outside the United Arab Emirates.
The financial effects, however, may not yet be fully visible. Middle East and North African startups raised $1.35 billion in the first half of 2026, down more than 20% from a year earlier, according to data platform Magnitt. The number of deals fell even more sharply to 214, while second-quarter activity dropped to its lowest level in at least two years.
“I don’t believe that the impact of the war has come into the numbers yet, that will come in Q3 and Q4,” Magnitt chief executive Philip Bahoshy told Bloomberg TV, adding that investors were already shifting their attention from early-stage companies toward more established businesses.
Some startups are also facing higher fuel, shipping and insurance costs, worsening cash flow and longer delays in receiving payments. Bloomberg cited one investor as saying that a sovereign investor withdrew a $1 million commitment from a funding round when the war began.
Regional governments are continuing to spend heavily. Hub71 offers successful applicants $140,000 in investment and incentives, while Qatar expanded its Fund of Funds program from $1 billion to $3 billion before the conflict. Startup Qatar has awarded more than $51 million to 45 companies, including 11 since the fighting began.
The Persian Gulf’s startup markets remain smaller than established centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, with limited late-stage financing, technology listings and specialist talent. But founders and investors told Bloomberg that access to capital, lower costs and government support continued to outweigh the risks for many companies.
Iran's parliament voted two outspoken critics of negotiations with the United States out of senior posts on its National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers returned to the chamber for the first time in more than four months.
Mahmoud Nabavian lost his position as the committee's first deputy chairman, while Ebrahim Rezaei was replaced as the committee's spokesperson, according to the committee's annual leadership vote.
Ebrahim Azizi was elected committee chairman, Abbas Moghtadaei and Amir Hayat-Moghaddam were chosen as first and second deputy chairmen, Hassan Ghashghavi was elected spokesperson, and Behnam Saeedi and Yaghoub Rezazadeh became the committee's secretaries.
Critics of US negotiations
Nabavian and Rezaei had emerged as two of parliament's most vocal opponents of negotiations with Washington during and after the conflict with the United States and Israel.
Nabavian repeatedly argued that any agreement with Washington would amount to an "absolute loss" for Iran and said the country's experience of negotiations had only brought "broken promises, deception and benefits for the enemy."
He also criticized Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Earlier this month, Nabavian also vowed to oppose what he described as a "coup," accusing unnamed political rivals of trying to sideline hardline forces.
Rezaei also said Iran was not intimidated by what he described as threats from US President Donald Trump and that the country was "ready to fight any evil."
Nabavian also came under scrutiny after reading excerpts on state television from what he described as secret correspondence from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on negotiations with the United States. The broadcast was cut off as he continued speaking.
Nabavian said Khamenei had repeatedly objected to the course of the talks and set conditions that were not reflected in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, including securing compensation from the United States, preserving Iran's uranium enrichment program and maintaining exclusive Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. He also said Khamenei wanted Iran to begin charging some ships to transit the waterway.
State broadcaster IRIB later said Nabavian's references to classified correspondence could warrant legal action. Ghalibaf adviser Amir Ebrahim Rasouli subsequently called on authorities to identify the source of what he described as confidential state information provided to Nabavian.
The committee reshuffle came a day after parliament returned to session, with Deputy Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei presiding instead of Ghalibaf.
More than 250 lawmakers attended the session, during which legislators chanted slogans calling for revenge for the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials killed in US and Israeli strikes.
Hardline lawmakers affiliated with the Paydari Front had spent months criticizing Ghalibaf for parliament's inactivity, accusing him of preventing lawmakers from meeting in order to avoid parliamentary action against negotiations with the United States. They also repeatedly called for Araghchi's resignation over the talks.
Ghalibaf's office said at the time that the suspension of parliamentary sessions had followed instructions from security authorities.
The alleged recruitment of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by Mossad reads like a spy thriller and has been denied by his office. But it has renewed interest in Iran's most controversial president—and the ruthless infighting that turned a Leader’s darling into a political outcast.
On Monday, The New York Times and Haaretz alleged that Mossad cultivated Ahmadinejad as an intelligence asset and even considered him for a role leading Iran if the Islamic Republic collapsed.
The office of the former president swiftly dismissed the reports as Hollywood material that was hardly worth denying.
For those who followed Ahmadinejad's trajectory after leaving office, however, the allegation itself is less surprising than the path that may have led to it.
"He certainly was very ambitious and wanted power. And it was clear that there was no way he could get to power so long as Khamenei and the regime were in charge," historian and author Arash Azizi, who remained in contact with Ahmadinejad for years after he left office, told Iran International.
Whether Ahmadinejad was ever a credible candidate to lead Iran is a separate question. So, too, is why an alleged intelligence relationship of such sensitivity is now being described publicly in remarkable detail.
"If Ahmadinejad was their person indeed... you burn this stuff 20 years later. What's the insistence on doing it right now?" Azizi said.
From president to political outsider
Ahmadinejad served as Iran's president from 2005 to 2013, rising to power with the backing of Ali Khamenei and becoming one of the Islamic Republic's most recognizable figures. His presidency was marked by Holocaust denial, calls for Israel's destruction and the violent crackdown that followed the disputed 2009 presidential election.
But his relationship with the political establishment that brought him to power steadily deteriorated.
Meir Javedanfar, an Iran lecturer at Reichman University who co-authored a biography of Ahmadinejad, said Ahmadinejad increasingly believed he deserved more authority than Iran's political system allowed him.
"He believed that he had the intellectual capability and charisma and public support to have much more authority and much more power than the regime was giving him," Javedanfar told Iran International.
That frustration became visible in 2011, when Ahmadinejad boycotted official duties for 11 days after Khamenei overruled his attempt to dismiss intelligence minister Heydar Moslehi — one of the most public challenges to the supreme leader by a sitting president.
The rupture accelerated after he left office. Close allies, including Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, were arrested, while Ahmadinejad himself was repeatedly barred from returning to the presidential race.
"After he left office, this frustration was supplemented by anger towards the regime," Javedanfar said.
"And this is why I think he would have been open to recruitment by foreign intelligence agencies... because of the tremendous anger he had towards the regime."
The New York Times reported a similar trajectory. According to the report, Ahmadinejad eventually concluded he could not return to power while the existing political system remained in place.
An associate told the newspaper Ahmadinejad envisioned returning to power with foreign backing and, if successful, would recognize Israel and normalize relations under the Abraham Accords.
A transformation seen up close
Azizi began speaking regularly with Ahmadinejad and members of his circle after the former president left office. By then, he said, Ahmadinejad's faction had begun drifting away from the conservative establishment. His circle appeared less Islamist and more nationalist while reaching out to journalists and political figures outside the Islamic Republic's traditional orbit.
"What I saw in Ahmadinejad all these years was someone who was very ambitious, who wanted power, who understood Iranian public sentiments very well, almost masterfully," Azizi said.
He also appeared increasingly aware that his record on Israel would complicate any political comeback. Azizi recalled arranging an interview between Ahmadinejad and an Israeli journalist and said the former president repeatedly expressed an interest in discussing Jewish history and Israel.
"He seemed to be open to normalization with Israel," Azizi said.
Azizi said Ahmadinejad became noticeably more secluded around 2024 — roughly the same period The New York Times reported that his contacts with Israeli intelligence intensified.
The alleged recruitment
It remains unclear exactly when Israeli intelligence first approached Ahmadinejad.
The New York Times reported that Iranian officials traced at least some of Ahmadinejad's contacts with Israeli intelligence to a 2023 trip to Guatemala. The following year, he traveled to Budapest to attend a climate conference at Ludovika University of Public Service.
According to the newspaper, the conference served as cover for meetings with Israeli intelligence operatives. Former US officials cited by the newspaper said then-Mossad director David Barnea personally traveled to Budapest to meet Ahmadinejad and that Mossad later informed the CIA it was in contact with him.
The newspaper also reported that Israel paid for some of Ahmadinejad's travel and accommodation and that operatives met him abroad on several occasions.
Haaretz, meanwhile, reported that Ahmadinejad formed part of a broader Israeli plan to destabilize the Islamic Republic. The plan reportedly combined influence operations inside Iran, support for Kurdish forces in Iraq and efforts to activate pressure on the government from multiple directions.
Ahmadinejad was envisioned as one possible political figure who could emerge if the system collapsed.
But the newspaper said the proposal faced considerable skepticism within Israel's own security establishment. Senior Military Intelligence officials reportedly judged the plan unlikely to succeed, while National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi is said to have dismissed parts of it as resembling "science fiction."
Cabinet ministers also questioned why Israel would seek to replace the Islamic Republic with one of its best-known former hardliners. According to Haaretz, Mossad argued that Ahmadinejad's years of conflict with the leadership had transformed him into an opposition figure.
Recruitable does not mean viable
Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, said it was plausible that Ahmadinejad attracted the attention of foreign intelligence services after becoming estranged from Iran's leadership.
"Do I think Ahmadinejad was a person of interest to certain foreign intelligence organizations because of his status as someone who has been burned by the Iranian leadership? Yes," Brodsky told Iran International.
"Do I believe that Mossad and other intelligence agencies were interested in talking with him? Yeah, I do."
But Brodsky drew a distinction between cultivating Ahmadinejad as a potential intelligence source and building a broader regime-change strategy around him.
"Does that mean that he was the grand Israeli regime change strategy for the Islamic Republic? Not necessarily," he said.
Brodsky argued that Ahmadinejad lacked one critical ingredient for any successful transition: support inside Iran's security establishment capable of triggering defections.
"Defections would be part of any regime change strategy," he said.
The plan falls apart
According to The New York Times, the operation reached its most dramatic point on Feb. 28, when an Israeli strike hit Ahmadinejad's compound, targeting a building used by his bodyguards and his armored vehicle.
The newspaper reported that a black Peugeot arrived shortly afterwards and that Mossad operatives extracted Ahmadinejad from the scene, transporting him to a safe house inside Iran.
US and Iranian officials cited by the newspaper said Ahmadinejad later became disillusioned with the plan to return him to power and eventually left the safe house under circumstances that remain unclear.
The broader regime-change strategy likewise failed to unfold as envisioned. According to Haaretz, plans to combine internal unrest with armed pressure from outside Iran never materialized.
Ahmadinejad resurfaced last week at Khamenei's funeral after weeks out of public view. The New York Times, citing four senior Iranian officials, reported that he is now under house arrest after Iranian authorities uncovered much of his alleged interaction with Israel. His current status has not been independently confirmed.
Why reveal it now?
The reports raise one final question: why reveal such an alleged intelligence relationship now?
"There's always a motive in this," Azizi said. "Why are they so eager to burn Ahmadinejad?"
Brodsky suggested the answer may lie partly inside Israel, pointing to rivalries between Mossad and Military Intelligence, divisions within Mossad itself and the increasingly charged political atmosphere ahead of October's elections.
Whether the allegations are ultimately borne out or not, Ahmadinejad's political trajectory is no longer in dispute. Over more than a decade he moved from one of the Islamic Republic's most loyal servants to one of its most isolated former presidents.
The question now is whether Israeli intelligence merely sought to exploit that rupture—or whether those behind the reported operation fundamentally overestimated what Ahmadinejad could ultimately deliver.
Barely 37 percent of working-age Iranians have a job. Yet the government's official unemployment rate is only 7.5 percent. The gap between those two figures reveals less about Iran's labour market than about the way it is measured.
On paper, Iran does not have a jobs problem. A 7.5 percent unemployment rate is the sort of figure many governments would happily defend. But fewer than four in ten working-age Iranians are actually employed.
According to the International Labour Organization, the global employment rate is about 58 percent. Roughly six out of every ten working-age adults worldwide have a job. In Iran, it is fewer than four.
The explanation lies in how unemployment is calculated.
Of Iran's 87 million people, about 66 million are of working age. Around 24 million have jobs and two million are officially unemployed, meaning they are actively looking for work. The remaining 40 million are classified as economically inactive and excluded from the unemployment rate altogether.
That apparent contradiction rests on two statistical rules.
Anyone who worked for just one hour during the survey week counts as employed. A motorbike courier who completed two deliveries is counted alongside a salaried engineer with full benefits.
Only people actively searching for work are considered unemployed. Someone who searched for years before giving up disappears from the calculation entirely.
The more people lose hope, the healthier the official unemployment rate appears.
Not everyone outside the labour force should be counted as unemployed. Many are students, retirees or people who choose not to work.
Iran's own statistics provide some insight, although they have not published a detailed breakdown of the inactive population since 2017.
That census identified roughly 12 million students and 3.7 million retirees or people living on pensions or other non-employment income.
Retirement explains only part of the picture. Iran remains a relatively young country, with an average age of about 32 and only around seven percent of the population over 65.
University enrolment has also fallen sharply—from just under five million students a decade ago to just over three million today—meaning fewer young people are remaining in education while waiting for jobs.
The largest category was around 20 million "homemakers." In Iran, women have outnumbered men at university for years, yet only around 12 percent of working-age women participate in the labour market, compared with roughly 50 percent globally. That reflects not only personal choice but also decades of bureaucratic and social barriers limiting women's employment.
Another 3.7 million people could not be clearly classified at all: they were neither employed, studying, retired nor looking for work.
Even before the latest conflict, Iran's labour market was deteriorating.
In the Persian year ending in March 2025, economic growth of about three percent produced 298,000 net jobs. The following year, the figure collapsed to just 34,000, while around 800,000 people left the labour force altogether.
The official unemployment rate nevertheless fell to 7.5 percent.
The forty-day war with Israel and the United States then dealt another severe blow. Deputy Labour Minister Gholamhossein Mohammadi says more than one million jobs were destroyed and around two million people became unemployed. Labour economist Hamid Haj-Esmaili estimates the true losses could reach between three and four-and-a-half million within months.
The International Monetary Fund expects Iran's economy to contract by 6.1 percent this year. Taken together, those figures raise a broader question: how can unemployment remain at just 7.5 percent?
Start with the government's own baseline: two million unemployed in a labour force of 26 million equals about 7.5 percent.
Now add only what the deputy labour minister himself acknowledges—two million newly unemployed because of the war. The unemployment rate immediately doubles to roughly 15 percent.
Use labour economists' higher estimates of wartime job losses and it rises to around one in four.
The picture darkens further when considering the large number of people who have simply stopped looking for work.
Around 60 percent of Iranian workers are employed informally, without contracts or unemployment insurance. Of the millions believed to have lost their livelihoods during the war, only about 290,000 were eligible to claim unemployment benefits.
Even without counting every economically inactive Iranian as unemployed, it becomes increasingly difficult to reconcile an official jobless rate of 7.5 percent with the broader condition of the labour market.
Independent analysts estimate that, once discouraged workers and wartime job losses are taken into account, effective unemployment may now approach one in three people participating—or seeking to participate—in Iran's labour market.
Whether that estimate proves correct or not, the broader trend is unmistakable.
The government's headline unemployment rate increasingly reflects who is counted rather than who actually has work.
Historically, recessions push unemployment sharply higher. An economy expected to contract by more than six percent would normally produce a noticeable rise in joblessness. Yet many newly unemployed Iranians are likely to follow the same path as the 800,000 who left the labour force last year: stop searching for work and disappear from the statistics.
By March 2027, Tehran may still be reporting single-digit unemployment.
The more revealing figure may remain the one at the beginning of the story: barely 37 percent of working-age Iranians have a job.