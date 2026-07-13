US President Donald Trump formally notified Congress that hostilities had resumed in Iran, saying American forces carried out “defensive strikes against targets within Iran” on July 7.
In a letter sent to congressional leaders on Friday and obtained by The New York Times on Monday, Trump said the strikes were conducted under his authority as commander in chief.
The notification is likely to intensify tensions between the White House and Congress over Trump’s authority to continue military operations in Iran without lawmakers’ approval.
Both chambers of Congress have voted to direct Trump to end the war or seek authorization to continue it, while the White House maintains that the president is acting within his constitutional powers.
The spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said US President Donald Trump should “guard Graham’s grave” after Trump said the United States would become the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.
“We do not need foreign labor to protect the strait,” Ebrahim Rezaei said on X.
“If he is so insistent on working as a guard, he should go and guard Graham’s grave,” he added, referring to US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died Saturday.
US Central Command said Monday its forces would resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports at 4 p.m. ET on July 14, acting at President Donald Trump’s direction.
“CENTCOM forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.
CENTCOM said it would continue supporting vessels in regional waters that were not violating the blockade.
It advised mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and near the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to monitor navigational warnings.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Iran would remain the "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz, in response to US President Donald Trump saying earlier that the United States would assume that role and seek 20% reimbursement on cargo shipped through the waterway.
“POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service,” Araghchi said on X.
“Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER,” he added. “20% is of course too much. We will be fair.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday condemned Saudi Arabia’s attack on Sana’a International Airport, describing it as “a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and Yemen’s sovereignty” and saying it contravened the 2022 ceasefire agreement.
Videos posted on social media showed an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane, en route from Tehran to Sana'a, landing at Al Hudaydah Airport in western Yemen after airstrikes hit the runway at Sana'a Airport, according to Iranian state-affiliated media and sources close to the Houthis.
Israel’s Mossad recruited former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and chose him to lead Iran after a planned operation to overthrow the Islamic Republic, Haaretz reported Monday, citing more than 30 political, defense, diplomatic and foreign sources.
The relationship began taking shape in 2022 after the Mossad gathered intelligence indicating shifts in Ahmadinejad’s views, the report said.
Israel focused on his belief that Iran could not continue under sanctions and that its nuclear program had become a burden rather than an asset.
A team of Mossad agents continued a mission involving Ahmadinejad after landing abroad on October 7, 2023, and learning of the Hamas attack on Israel, according to the report.
Then-Mossad chief David Barnea personally oversaw the operation and at one point skipped a security consultation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to focus on developments involving Ahmadinejad, the report said.
By early 2026, Ahmadinejad had become one of Israel’s most significant assets and was chosen to take power after “Operation Puss in Boots,” which was intended to overthrow Iran’s government, end its pursuit of nuclear weapons and install a new leadership.
According to the report, the wider plan included influence operations inside Iran, arming and training Kurdish forces in Iraq, mobilizing minorities, recruiting collaborators and creating a land corridor for militia movements. Israel also sought to draw Azerbaijan into the war.
The plan faced opposition from Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, Research Division head Ofir Mizrahi Rosen and then-national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, the report said.
Three days before H-hour, the disagreements reached such a boiling point that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered everything halted. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to proceed.
The plan collapsed before Kurdish forces fired a single shot, the report said.
Ahmadinejad, a hardline conservative known for fiercely anti-Israel rhetoric, was Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013. During his two terms, he allegedly denied the Holocaust, advocated Israel’s destruction and suggested Tehran could develop nuclear weapons if it decided to do so.
After leaving office, he was repeatedly barred from standing in presidential elections. Over time, Ahmadinejad distanced himself from the political establishment and criticized the system under Ali Khamenei, accusing senior figures of corruption, mismanagement and failing the public.
He also adopted a softer public image, portraying himself as a defender of ordinary Iranians and their economic and social concerns.
Ahmadinejad’s current status is unclear. Last week, he attended a state-run funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, months after an alleged airstrike on his residence which, reportedly set him free from a house arrest.