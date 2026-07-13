The spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee said US President Donald Trump should “guard Graham’s grave” after Trump said the United States would become the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.

“We do not need foreign labor to protect the strait,” Ebrahim Rezaei said on X.

“If he is so insistent on working as a guard, he should go and guard Graham’s grave,” he added, referring to US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died Saturday.