Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei on Tuesday praised the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for what he described as enforcing and consolidating Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Hail to the brave IRGC naval forces in the Persian Gulf, who these days are also carrying the burden of diplomacy and, on the ground, are asserting and consolidating Iran’s powerful sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," Rezaei posted on X.