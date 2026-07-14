About 180 Iranian lawmakers called on Tuesday for Iran to treat its memorandum of understanding with the United States as terminated after US President Donald Trump declared the agreement over.

In a statement, the lawmakers pledged to continue pursuing retaliation for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

They also urged parliament's leadership to immediately establish a special committee to review negotiations with the United States and oversee implementation of conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement said parliament would pursue legislation on the "management and governance" of the Strait of Hormuz and measures to strengthen Iran's defence doctrine.

The lawmakers also voiced support for the armed forces, particularly over what they described as Iran's exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.