US President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would reinstate a blockade targeting Iranian ships and customers while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to vessels from all other countries.

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” Trump wrote, saying the measure would prevent only Iranian ships or their customers from entering or leaving the waterway.

Trump declared that the United States would become the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and said Washington would charge a fee equal to 20% of all cargo shipped through the strategic passage to cover the costs of providing security.

“The process and formation will begin immediately,” he added.