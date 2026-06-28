Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Sunday, said ending the war in Lebanon and preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity were a key part of the first clause of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

“Our goal is to end the war, end the occupation and secure Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory,” Ghalibaf said.

He added that after talks in Switzerland, it was agreed that a “conflict control unit” would be formed with the participation of the Islamic Republic, the United States and Lebanon to follow up on the implementation of the Lebanon clause.