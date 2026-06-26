Every serious economy watcher knows the ritual. At the start of each month, the purchasing managers’ indexes land, and markets move.

A PMI is the closest thing economics has to a pulse reading. Surveyors ask the people who run companies a simple set of questions about the month just ended: did production rise or fall, did new orders come in, are you hiring?

The answers are compressed into a number from 0 to 100. The 50 line separates growth from contraction. A few points below 50 signals trouble.

Readings under 40 usually belong to crises. When the index for US manufacturing fell to 41.5 in April 2020, with the country in lockdown, it made headlines for weeks.

A pulse reading below crisis level

Iran has a PMI too. Few outside the country have heard of it.

Since 2018, the research center of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce has surveyed managers of Iranian firms every month, following standard PMI methodology, and published the result under the Persian acronym Shamekh. The acronym is formed from Shakhes-e Modiran-e Kharid, literally “the index of purchasing managers.”

It is the instrument Iran’s own business establishment built to take the economy’s pulse. Official inflation statistics can be delayed, reweighted and narrated. A factory’s order book is harder to argue with.

That is what makes the latest readings so remarkable.

In March, the month war hit business conditions, Iran’s manufacturing Shamekh registered 26.2.

Some calibration is necessary, because the scale matters.

In April 2020, the cruelest month of the pandemic for many economies, Spain’s manufacturing PMI fell to 30.8. Britain’s fell to 32.6, its worst reading in roughly three decades. India, which confined 1.4 billion people to their homes, recorded 27.4, the lowest in that survey’s history.

Iran’s manufacturing sector in March came in below every one of them.

And the comparison flatters the situation, because those pandemic readings measured economies in a medically induced coma. Governments had deliberately and temporarily shut commerce down. Within months, every one of those indexes was back above 50.

No one switched Iran’s economy off to save lives.

Epic Fury may have concluded, but the economic fury continues. Judging by the latest figures, it is working. Iran’s industry is being suffocated by war, sanctions and the lingering effects of a naval blockade whose dismantling has now been promised but not yet proved in economic life.

The difference is the difference between a pause and a stroke.

Empty warehouses, falling orders

The 26.2 reading was never announced in a standalone report.

The chamber skipped its March publication. The figure surfaced quietly in a chart accompanying the April edition.

April itself brought no relief worth the name. Manufacturing stood at 37.4, while the whole-economy index was 38.5. Apart from March, these were the lowest readings in the survey’s history.

Iranian industry has now spent five consecutive months below the 50 line, meaning five straight months of contraction.

The Iranian New Year holidays, known as Nowruz, always slow business activity around late March and early April. Factories close, workers travel and early-spring readings often weaken. But the survey has eight Nowruz seasons on record, and none came anywhere near these levels.

Ten of the survey’s eleven components are below 50.

New orders, at 37.4, show demand drying up at home and in export markets alike. Delivery times, at 39.6, carry some of the report’s most telling explanations: internet shutdowns, broken payment channels and import restrictions.

Raw-material inventories stand at 32.6. That is not just a weak number; it is a warning about the physical ability to keep producing.

Here the chamber’s own language turns blunt. If conditions persist, it warns, production lines face partial or complete stoppage in the months ahead.

Employment, at 36.8, is the lowest in the survey’s history, even lower than during the war month itself. The layoffs did not end with the ceasefire. They are deepening.

One component points the other way, and it completes the picture.

The price of raw materials stands at 77.4, deep in inflationary territory. Iranian firms are producing less, selling less and paying more for what they buy.

Demonstrating stagflation usually requires setting two datasets side by side. Here, both halves sit on a single page of a single report, published by a single institution.

The costs are already passing through to households. Consumer prices rose nearly 9 percent in May. Not at an annual rate. In one month.

That is roughly what American consumers endured across the whole of 2022.

A 60-day clock factories may not have

What turns a bad snapshot into a worse forecast is the composition underneath.

For years, two sectors helped hold the index up: steel and petrochemicals. They are among Iran’s principal earners of hard currency, and they reliably scored above 50, pulling the average with them.

By the chamber’s own account, both were directly struck in the war.

Their weakness closes a loop. Fewer exports mean less foreign exchange. Less foreign exchange means scarcer and costlier imported inputs. Scarcer inputs mean still less production.

Set that loop beside the emptying warehouses, and beside a blockade that, by available estimates, has cost the economy on the order of $430 million a day. Even if the new memorandum begins to unwind it, the damage already done will not disappear on the day diplomats announce progress.

The component worth watching now is the quietest one: expectations of production for the month ahead.

It stands at 32.2, among the lowest readings the survey has ever produced. That question is about the future, answered by the people with the most direct knowledge of it and the least incentive for theater.

A memorandum now promises to change that future. A promise of the same kind preceded last year’s 12-day war in June 2025. Whether this one holds, or goes the way of that one, is the open question.

The agreement commits Washington to begin dismantling the blockade at once. But a signed page is not a furnace relit.

The talks in a Swiss resort started last week, and the 60 days the memorandum allots to reach a deal are, in the American president’s own telling, extendable by mutual consent.

Tehran has run this clock before. It is reportedly running it now over Lebanon.

At current inventories, the chamber’s surveyors warn, production lines face stoppage in the months ahead.

A government that spends its factories’ last quarter on a war beyond its borders has ranked its priorities. The managers who answered at 26 sit far down the list.