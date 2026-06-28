The United States is responsible for “forcing” Israel to stop its attacks on Lebanon and withdraw from the country, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Esmaeil Baghaei called such a measure “a necessary condition for reaching a final and lasting agreement to establish stability in the region.”
He added that ending Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and withdrawing its forces from the country are among the main conditions of Iran’s memorandum of understanding with the US.
The spokesperson said Iran “wants a timetable to be set as soon as possible for an unconditional withdrawal from the occupied areas of Lebanon.”
Amourning site set up near the place where Ali Khamenei was killed has been shut down after shroud-wearing ultra-hardliners turned it into a three-day sit-in, exposing a widening rift inside Iran’s loyalist camp over how to use the slain leader’s memory.
The site, known as Ravagh Keshvardoust, had been turned into a shrine-like space in central Tehran for prayer, mourning and ritual gatherings after Khamenei’s killing. In Iranian religious architecture, a ravagh usually refers to a covered hall or portico attached to a shrine. In this case, the term was being used for a temporary devotional space around the site of Khamenei’s death.
According to Jamaran, a news outlet close to the family of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini, organizers closed the site after a group of kafan-poushan, or shroud-wearers, arrived from Mashhad on Ashura (June 25) and occupied the space under the banner of “avenging the blood of the slain leader.”
Iraqi security forces arrested dozens of officials in Baghdad on Sunday, including figures linked to Shia parties close to Iran, sources told Iran International, in a sweeping operation tied to a corruption case involving alleged smuggling of Iranian oil.
A source in Baghdad told Iran International that over 30 Iraqi officials had been arrested so far in the operation.
The source said the move followed the recent visit of Tom Barrack, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, to Iraq and his meeting with newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.
A journalist in Baghdad told Iran International that the arrests included current and former members of parliament.
The journalist said the process was easier because parliament is in its summer recess. Under normal circumstances, legal steps against a sitting lawmaker require parliamentary procedures over immunity, but the recess has made the process less politically exposed.
Iran International has learned from sources in Baghdad that some of those arrested are officials affiliated with Shia parties close to Iran.
Iraqi media have confirmed that the brother of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is among those detained.
A joint force from Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service, the army and other security bodies began the operation before dawn Sunday in Baghdad’s Green Zone and several other areas of the capital.
The Green Zone is the heavily fortified district that houses Iraq’s parliament, government offices, foreign embassies and the residences of senior political figures.
The operation is said to be linked to the corruption case of Adnan al-Jumaili, a former senior Oil Ministry official detained last month.
Iraqi and regional media have reported that al-Jumaili’s testimony led to arrest warrants against a wider network of officials.
The case is politically sensitive because it is linked not only to corruption but also to allegations involving the smuggling of Iranian oil, a long-running sanctions-evasion channel that has drawn increasing US pressure on Baghdad.
Public reports on the scale of the operation have varied, but Shafaq News, citing well-informed sources, said 43 officials, politicians, businessmen and lawmakers were detained in the first phase of the crackdown. Asharq Al-Awsat earlier cited an Iraqi official as putting the number at 38.
Reuters, citing security and legal sources, described the raids as the start of a broader anti-corruption campaign ordered by Zaidi, who took office in May and has promised to confront corruption and armed groups operating outside state authority.
Zaidi’s government is preparing for closer engagement with Washington, while the United States has pressed Baghdad to curb Iran-backed militias, tighten control over weapons and prevent Iraqi territory from being used by groups aligned with Tehran.
The raids also came on the same day Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Baghdad for talks with senior Iraqi officials, amid heightened regional tensions and renewed attacks involving Iran, the United States and Persian Gulf states.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on the judiciary on Sunday to pursue domestic and international legal cases over deaths and damage from US-Israeli strikes Iran.
In a message marking Judiciary Week, he said the judiciary must follow up on “the crimes of international criminals, arrogant powers and global aggressors,” especially in 2025 and 2026.
“What is certain is that the criminals must be seized by the collar and brought to justice for their criminal acts,” he said.
He also called for judicial reforms, saying people should see results in faster case processing, stronger rulings, easier access to justice and tougher action against corruption.
A mourning site set up near the place where Ali Khamenei was killed has been shut down after shroud-wearing ultra-hardliners turned it into a three-day sit-in, exposing a widening rift inside Iran’s loyalist camp over how to use the slain leader’s memory.
The site, known as Ravagh Keshvardoust, had been turned into a shrine-like space in central Tehran for prayer, mourning and ritual gatherings after Khamenei’s killing. In Iranian religious architecture, a ravagh usually refers to a covered hall or portico attached to a shrine. In this case, the term was being used for a temporary devotional space around the site of Khamenei’s death.
According to Jamaran, a news outlet close to the family of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini, organizers closed the site after a group of kafan-poushan, or shroud-wearers, arrived from Mashhad on Ashura (June 25) and occupied the space under the banner of “avenging the blood of the slain leader.”
The term kafan-poushan refers to activists who wear white burial shrouds in political or religious demonstrations, presenting themselves as ready for death or martyrdom. The symbolism has long been used by hardline factions in the Islamic Republic, especially when they want to frame a political demand as a sacred duty.
Organizers said the group’s three-day sit-in changed the function of the site. What had been a place for prayer, mourning, daily ceremonies and congregational prayers became, in their words, a place for overnight stays, food distribution and protest equipment. They said repeated requests and mediation failed to persuade the protesters to leave.
The decision to close the site was presented as an effort to protect the sanctity of a site named after the slain leader. But politically, it showed something more sensitive: even parts of the pro-Khamenei establishment now appear to see some of the most radical mourners as disruptive, not useful.
The conflict is not between supporters and opponents of the Islamic Republic. It is between two loyalist currents.
One side wants Khamenei’s death to be used as a managed symbol of unity, grief and continuity under the new leadership. The other wants to turn that grief into a permanent pressure campaign against officials accused of compromise, especially over talks with the United States and the interim memorandum meant to end the war.
That split has been visible for weeks.
Ultra-hardline figures linked to the Paydari Front have attacked the negotiating team led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, accusing them of crossing the late leader’s red lines. Some protesters at hardline rallies have chanted against Ghalibaf and Araghchi, asking what happened to “the blood” of their leader. Some went further, calling for their death or execution.
Iran International previously reported that supporters of the Paydari Front were removed from nightly state-organized rallies in Tehran after requests by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf, in an apparent attempt to contain pressure from the ultra-hardline street while talks with Washington continued.
The same divide has appeared in parliament and in the media. Lawmakers close to the ultra-hardline camp have accused Ghalibaf of keeping parliament closed to shield negotiations from criticism. Conservative activist Mohammad Mohajeri accused hardline lawmakers of trying to use parliament’s podium for factional purposes after the US-Iran memorandum.
Earlier, Iran International reported that the dispute had spilled into a public clash between Raja News, close to Saeed Jalili’s ultraconservative camp, and the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency. The argument centered on how far Iran should go in negotiations and whether maximalist demands, including sweeping sanctions relief and regional ceasefires, were realistic.
The closure of the site brings that fight into the religious arena.
State-linked outlets had spent weeks giving the site a sacred vocabulary. Some described it as a place where mourners could approach the “killing site” of the slain leader. Others compared it to Tel Zaynabiyya, a deeply emotional reference in Shiite memory. In Karbala, Tel Zaynabiyya is associated with the place from which Zaynab, the sister of Imam Hussein, is believed to have witnessed the battlefield after Hussein’s killing in 680. Using that phrase for Khamenei’s death places the site inside the language of Ashura, martyrdom and sacred grief.
Ashura is not just a mourning ritual in the Islamic Republic’s political culture. It is also a vocabulary of legitimacy, sacrifice and confrontation. Since 1979, the state has repeatedly used the story of Imam Hussein’s stand at Karbala to frame political loyalty as moral resistance and compromise as betrayal.
But the Keshvardoust dispute shows the risk of that language for the state itself. Once Khamenei’s death is framed as a sacred wound demanding revenge, the most radical loyalists can use the same symbolism against the government, parliament speaker, foreign minister or any official seen as too “pragmatic.”
That is why the incident is politically revealing. The establishment wants mourning that strengthens the system. The ultra-hardliners want mourning that disciplines the system.
Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday and said the strikes also targeted maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Saudi foreign ministry called the attacks a violation of international law and the UN Charter, saying they undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
Riyadh said it stood in full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and supported any measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.