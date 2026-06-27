The Iranian rial weakened again on Saturday after a brief rebound following Tehran’s agreement with Washington, with the US dollar trading at 1.68 million rials on the open market.

The euro traded above 1.9 million rials, while the British pound rose above 2.2 million rials.

The dollar had fallen to 1.53 million rials on June 16 after the United States and Iran announced an agreement to end the war, which was signed on June 18. It hit a record 1.9 million rials on May 4.