Assembly of Experts urges Iran negotiators to follow Khamenei's red lines
Iran's Assembly of Experts on Saturday urged officials negotiating with the United States to strictly follow Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's red lines, warning against repeating what it described as the mistakes of previous negotiations and insisting Iran's nuclear program remain outside the talks.
"Observing the Supreme Leader's red lines is a religious obligation, and violating them is not permissible under any circumstances," the clerical body said in a statement.
The Assembly thanked Iranian negotiators for pursuing what it described as the country's rights but warned them to remain vigilant against "the deceptive and ill-intentioned enemy" and not repeat what it called the costly experience of past negotiations.
It also urged officials to respond immediately to any breach of the agreement, saying, "Any violation of the memorandum of understanding must be answered without delay."
The statement said Iran's nuclear rights "must not be subject to discussion or dispute and must remain outside the scope of negotiations."
The Assembly demanded compensation for war damages, the return of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of US forces from the region, describing them as demands that must be pursued.
It also called for those it held responsible for the recent war, including the US president and Israel's prime minister, to be punished. "Anyone who gains access to these criminals has a religious duty to bring them to justice," the statement said.
The body urged officials to avoid remarks that could be interpreted as weakness and called on Iranians to maintain unity and continue supporting Khamenei throughout the negotiating process.
Judicial officers must enforce the law against women appearing "without hijab or partially nude" in public, Mazandaran Province Prosecutor Ali Akbar Alishah said on Saturday, describing the issue as the province's most important public demand.
"All judicial officers are required to take legal action against cases of public nudity and any act that insults religious values or undermines the system," Alishah said during a Judiciary Week ceremony.
Alishah called on all judicial officers to seriously enforce the directive and said further orders would be issued if necessary.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described a newly signed agreement with Lebanon as "a strategic blow to the Iranian axis" on Saturday, saying Israeli troops would remain in a security zone inside southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed across the country.
"The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no withdrawal whatsoever as long as the Hezbollah terror organization has not been disarmed throughout Lebanon," Katz said.
The Israeli military, Katz noted, would maintain its positions, including the Beaufort Castle ridge area, and had been instructed to prepare for a prolonged deployment to protect northern communities.
"Iran attempted to force Israel to withdraw from Lebanon through threats and pressure on the United States, and failed," Katz said.
"If Iran attempts to attack Israel to prevent the implementation of the agreement, we will act against it with great force," he added.
All branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are ready to carry out any order issued by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in any field, his representative in the force, Abdollah Hajisadeghi, said Saturday.
“All forces of the Revolutionary Guards, including the Aerospace Force, Navy, Ground Force, Quds Force and Basij, are ready, with fingers on the trigger, to execute any order Mojtaba Khamenei issues in any field,” Hajisadeghi said.
Resistance and steadfastness remain the Islamic Republic’s main option, while negotiations are not its primary path, he said.
Even if the Islamic Republic enters talks, “it is the enemy that is desperate,” he added.