A state-linked religious singer in Shahr-e Rey threatened President Masoud Pezeshkian with death if the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei over the US memorandum are not fulfilled.

The threat came a day after Khamenei said he had held a different view on the agreement with Washington but authorized its implementation after Pezeshkian accepted responsibility for it.

“Mr. President, if the Leader’s conditions are not fulfilled, then it will be us, the blade and your throat,” the religious singer said.

In Iran, such performers, known as maddahs, are religious singers and reciters who lead mourning chants in Shiite ceremonies, but some have also become influential political voices aligned with hardline and security-linked networks.

Kamyar Behrang, a member of Iran International’s editorial team, said these figures are “not merely elegy reciters,” but part of the Islamic Republic’s security and repression apparatus, with links to institutions such as the Revolutionary Guards.