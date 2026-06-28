The secretariat of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said on Sunday that a statement by some members on negotiations with the United States should have been issued through the clerical body’s usual channels.

The secretariat said the members should have preserved the Assembly’s unity and allowed more discussion before publication.

It said members who did not sign the statement did not oppose its substance, but either objected to the method or had not been informed.

The statement followed an earlier text by some Assembly members warning negotiators to follow Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s red lines and keep Iran’s nuclear program outside the talks.