Iran extends British prisoner's sentence by two years, family says
A British man jailed in Iran on espionage charges was given an additional two-year prison term after authorities accused him of speaking to the media from prison, his family said.
A British man jailed in Iran on espionage charges was given an additional two-year prison term after authorities accused him of speaking to the media from prison, his family said.
Craig Foreman and his wife, Lindsay, were arrested in January last year while traveling through Iran by motorcycle on a journey from Europe to Australia. Both deny the espionage charges. They were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in February.
Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman's son and the family's spokesperson, said Craig Foreman was told he was being taken to see his lawyer but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence.
“He was allowed no lawyer, no translator and no opportunity to defend himself,” Bennett said, adding that the family was “absolutely flabbergasted” by the decision.
The couple have been on hunger strike since May after prison authorities prevented them from calling their families. HRANA, a US-based human rights group, said last week that Craig Foreman had lost about 16 kilograms while Lindsay Foreman was suffering from dizziness and body tremors.
“My mum and Craig are 18 months into an ordeal they should never have known,” Bennett said. “They are weak, they are hungry, and now Craig is being punished simply for being heard. To add two more years to an innocent man's sentence, in secret and with no chance to defend himself, is a flagrant abuse of the most basic rights any person is owed.”
Last month, UN special rapporteurs Alice Edwards and Mai Sato called for the couple's release, saying they appeared to have been wrongfully detained and sentenced after proceedings that “failed to meet basic fair trial guarantees.”
Britain has advised against all travel to Iran since 2022, warning that British nationals may be detained because of their nationality or links to the UK. The Foreign Office has said it is working to secure the couple's release and that their welfare remains a priority. The family also welcomed the appointment this week of former Middle East minister Alistair Burt as Britain's first envoy for nationals detained abroad in complex cases.
Private photos of women posted on Telegram channels in Iran's western Lorestan province have triggered widespread fear and prompted more than 200 complaints, with authorities saying three people accused of running the channels have been arrested on Tuesday.
“The scope of this case is extensive, and more than 200 complaints have so far been filed with the provincial prosecutor's office,” Lorestan prosecutor Ali Hassanvand said.
Three of the channels' main operators had been identified and detained, Hassanvand said.
Police in Lorestan had announced a day earlier that Telegram channels were publishing citizens' private photos with "immoral" content to attract followers and, in some cases, extorting victims and their families by demanding cryptocurrency payments.
Fears over women's safety
Shargh newspaper reported that the channels had attracted tens of thousands of members by publishing women's photos alongside insults, defamatory content and extortion demands.
The newspaper cited social media posts alleging that five girls had died by suicide and another had been killed by her father after their images were circulated. Those reports have not been officially confirmed.
An unnamed women's rights activist in Lorestan told Shargh the incident had heightened fears among women in the province.
“You have to live here and know the families to understand the consequences,” the activist said. “Some women in our province have become so frightened that they have removed their photos even from domestic and foreign messaging apps. Publishing a woman's picture in our city could cost her life.”
Women's rights advocates have long warned that weak legal protections and the persistence of so-called honor killings leave women exposed to violence in parts of Iran.
Extortion spreads beyond Lorestan
Saeed Sozangar, a network security instructor, told Shargh the channels appeared to be motivated by extortion and revenge, warning that some victims' lives could be at risk.
He said similar networks had also been identified in the cities of Malayer, Bukan and Kermanshah, suggesting the activity extended beyond Lorestan.
A citizen who contacted Iran International said the channels copied publicly available profile pictures of women without mandatory hijab from social media accounts and reposted them with highly insulting captions. The source added that anonymous submission links encouraged users to send photos of other women.
Similar channels, according to the citizen, have also appeared in Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Hamedan and Tehran provinces.
Iran's parliament voted two outspoken critics of negotiations with the United States out of senior posts on its National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers returned to the chamber for the first time in more than four months.
Mahmoud Nabavian lost his position as the committee's first deputy chairman, while Ebrahim Rezaei was replaced as the committee's spokesperson, according to the committee's annual leadership vote.
Ebrahim Azizi was elected committee chairman, Abbas Moghtadaei and Amir Hayat-Moghaddam were chosen as first and second deputy chairmen, Hassan Ghashghavi was elected spokesperson, and Behnam Saeedi and Yaghoub Rezazadeh became the committee's secretaries.
Critics of US negotiations
Nabavian and Rezaei had emerged as two of parliament's most vocal opponents of negotiations with Washington during and after the conflict with the United States and Israel.
Nabavian repeatedly argued that any agreement with Washington would amount to an "absolute loss" for Iran and said the country's experience of negotiations had only brought "broken promises, deception and benefits for the enemy."
He also criticized Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Earlier this month, Nabavian also vowed to oppose what he described as a "coup," accusing unnamed political rivals of trying to sideline hardline forces.
Rezaei also said Iran was not intimidated by what he described as threats from US President Donald Trump and that the country was "ready to fight any evil."
In a separate post, he praised the Revolutionary Guards for what he described as asserting Iran's authority over the Strait of Hormuz.
Leak controversy
Nabavian also came under scrutiny after reading excerpts on state television from what he described as secret correspondence from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on negotiations with the United States. The broadcast was cut off as he continued speaking.
Nabavian said Khamenei had repeatedly objected to the course of the talks and set conditions that were not reflected in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, including securing compensation from the United States, preserving Iran's uranium enrichment program and maintaining exclusive Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. He also said Khamenei wanted Iran to begin charging some ships to transit the waterway.
State broadcaster IRIB later said Nabavian's references to classified correspondence could warrant legal action. Ghalibaf adviser Amir Ebrahim Rasouli subsequently called on authorities to identify the source of what he described as confidential state information provided to Nabavian.
Parliament returns after months
The committee reshuffle came a day after parliament returned to session, with Deputy Speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei presiding instead of Ghalibaf.
More than 250 lawmakers attended the session, during which legislators chanted slogans calling for revenge for the killing of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials killed in US and Israeli strikes.
Hardline lawmakers affiliated with the Paydari Front had spent months criticizing Ghalibaf for parliament's inactivity, accusing him of preventing lawmakers from meeting in order to avoid parliamentary action against negotiations with the United States. They also repeatedly called for Araghchi's resignation over the talks.
Ghalibaf's office said at the time that the suspension of parliamentary sessions had followed instructions from security authorities.
US military personnel and contractors in the Middle East were targeted in a coordinated phone-tracking campaign before and during the Iran war, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing telecom data, cybersecurity experts and officials familiar with the matter.
“Iran absolutely has capabilities to get real-time, immediate, and continuous location information,” Gary Miller, a senior research fellow at cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab, told the FT.
“It would surprise me very much if Iran were not using SS7, or mobile network access in the region, to track US users.”
Telecom networks under pressure
Middle Eastern telecom networks, according to the report, blocked repeated requests known as SS7 pings, which can reveal the approximate location of phones roaming outside their home networks.
Two cybersecurity experts who reviewed the data told the FT the activity appeared to be part of a coordinated effort to locate specific devices.
The tracking attempts came in the build-up to the US-Israeli attack on Iran in late February and continued during the early days of the conflict, when Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US forces and military installations across the region.
A person familiar with the matter told the FT that Persian Gulf officials suspected Iran or allied groups had exploited roaming agreements with regional mobile operators to track US personnel.
Separately, a US official speaking anonymously said actors linked to Iran were also believed to have used commercial advertising databases to locate phones in Iraqi Kurdistan.
US lawmakers renew security concerns
US Central Command told Congress in April that it had received multiple threat reports about adversaries exploiting commercial location data to monitor or target US personnel deployed in the region.
However, Centcom said it had taken force-protection measures to safeguard its forces, while a US official told the FT there was no evidence that data tracking had played a significant role in attacks.
At least some blocked tracking attempts could be linked to an Iranian mobile operator based on a shared technical fingerprint.
“This appears to be very specific user targeting,” Miller told the FT. “They are targeting specific devices.”
The Iranian embassy in London did not immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
The report also said Iran was suspected of using commercially available advertising technology to identify hotels housing US government employees and contractors.
Advertising identifiers assigned to smartphones can enable devices to be tracked without directly compromising the phones themselves.
US lawmakers cited by the FT said the findings underscored longstanding concerns about the military's exposure through commercial location data.
Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator, said he had warned successive administrations for years about the national security risks, while Republican Representative Pat Harrigan said legislation was needed to prevent technology companies from selling location data linked to government employees.
German security authorities are investigating indications of possible surveillance activities and preparations for attacks linked to the Iran war, German-language newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry.
A ministry spokesperson said federal security agencies were closely monitoring developments related to the Middle East and were examining various leads concerning suspected reconnaissance activities or preparations for possible attacks.
The spokesperson said the agencies were working closely with Germany's regional authorities and international partners to continuously assess the threat environment.
The review comes after the publication of an Iranian "retaliation list" that included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz among a number of foreign leaders identified as targets for revenge.
The ministry said it had taken note of the publication and its threats, adding that security measures provided by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) were being continuously reviewed and adjusted where necessary.
According to the ministry, the latest escalation between the United States and Iran has not, at this stage, led to a deterioration of Germany's already elevated security assessment.
The ministry also pointed to what it described as Iran's reliance on asymmetric tactics, including intelligence gathering, intimidation of regime opponents abroad and the mobilization of supporters.
It cited Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Yemen's Houthis as groups aligned with Tehran's so-called "Axis of Resistance."
On Saturday, Tehran municipality-affiliated newspaper Hamshahri published an image of 13 world leaders, including Merz, claiming they were on the Islamic Republic’s revenge list.
It showed them in prison uniforms in crosshairs, alongside the caption: “Revenge is certain.”
The image also showed European leaders Giorgia Meloni, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Iran International on Monday that the threat against the Italian prime minister was unacceptable, adding that, “Italy is not fighting against Iran, so we do not understand this attack against Italy.”
The image also depicted US and Israeli officials, including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many Iranians with disabilities have lost their living allowances after the State Welfare Organization halted payments from June citing a budget shortfall, the labor-focused news agency ILNA reported on Monday, adding that caregiver and hygiene subsidies have also been delayed.
The cuts, the outlet said, reflected the Islamic Republic's failure to support people covered by the welfare system, particularly those with disabilities, during a deepening economic crisis.
“For me, the question is why they cut my living allowance when even they say my disability is severe and I have developed pressure sores,” 44-year-old Hossein, whose payments stopped last month, told ILNA.
Hossein said the State Welfare Organization also provides no meaningful assistance with medication costs and refused to reimburse expenses from a surgery because it was performed during the past year.
The worsening economic situation, he added, had also reduced the ability of charities to support people with disabilities.
Rising costs deepen hardship
Many people with disabilities, ILNA said, are unable to work and depend largely on modest welfare stipends and subsidies for their livelihoods.
The report argued that deteriorating conditions stem from ineffective state policies and a lack of equal social, economic and political opportunities, warning that services become even more limited outside the capital.
The economic downturn, coupled with sharply higher healthcare and medicine costs, has placed additional strain on people with disabilities, many of whom require continuous medical treatment, rehabilitation services and specialized equipment.
In May, Khabar Online news outlet reported that rising prices for hygiene and medical supplies had affected around 45,000 people living with spinal cord injuries. Prices for essential items including sterile dressings, catheters, catheter bags, syringes and medicines for pressure sores had increased two- to three-fold.
Subsidies cover only days of expenses
Raheleh, a 45-year-old woman with a spinal cord injury, told that the monthly hygiene subsidy of 15 million rials ($8.2) was far below what was needed.
“I have to use disposable catheters every day, and this amount only covers one week or 10 days. It cannot cover the whole month ... I have never had the opportunity to work, so in these conditions of inflation I have no salary,” she said.
She described the monthly caregiver allowance of 42 million rials ($23) as “close to nothing” given her medical expenses, adding that doctor visits, diagnostic tests and transportation costs leave her unable to meet basic needs by the middle of each month.
Fatemeh Abbasi, deputy head of rehabilitation at the State Welfare Organization, said in May that the agency had requested an 80% to 90% increase in caregiver allowances, but implementation depends on government approval.