The IRGC Navy threatened US bases in the region after American strikes on Sirik, saying Washington’s attacks would not weaken what it described as Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“America’s blind strikes on Sirik will not solve the question of our command over the Strait,” the IRGC Navy command said.

It said Iranian fire against what it called “violators” was meant to remind other vessels of “the clear route” for safe passage.

The IRGC Navy also warned that US bases in the region were “a separate matter,” adding: “They will experience hell in these days.”