The naval command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said US “blind strikes” on Sirik do not resolve what it described as Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

"America's blind strikes on Sirik will not undermine our control over the Strait. But our strikes against violators serve as a reminder to other vessels of the proper route for safe passage," it posted on X. "As for US bases in the region, that is a separate matter. They will experience hell in the days ahead."