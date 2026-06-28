The Israeli military said Sunday it killed Hezbollah militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and struck a rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

The military said it attacked the structure from which the militants were operating and dismantled a rocket launcher that it said posed a threat to Israeli soldiers.

The strike comes as southern Lebanon remains one of the unresolved fronts in the wider confrontation involving Israel, Hezbollah and Iran, despite ongoing efforts to stabilize the border.