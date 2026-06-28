Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for Baghdad on Sunday for talks with senior Iraqi officials, with arrangements for funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iraq’s Shiite holy sites among the issues on the agenda.

Iranian state-linked media said Araghchi would discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments during his official visit.

The report said he would also coordinate with Iraqi authorities over funeral arrangements for Khamenei in the holy shrines, a sign of Tehran’s effort to give the burial ceremonies a regional Shiite dimension beyond Iran’s own cities.

The visit comes as Iran is preparing days of funeral events for Khamenei after his killing during the war, while Tehran also remains locked in disputes with the United States over the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz and the future of regional fronts.