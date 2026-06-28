Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned US airstrikes on several monitoring and surveillance facilities along the country’s southern coast, calling them a renewed violation of an interim agreement meant to end the war.

The ministry said the attacks took place in the early hours of Sunday and violated both the UN Charter and the first clause of the June 18 memorandum aimed at ending the conflict.

“These brutal attacks show that the US does not place the slightest value or credibility on its commitments, and breaking promises is part of its nature,” the ministry said.

Tehran said the strikes targeted facilities used for monitoring and surveillance on Iran’s southern coast.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general to act in defense of international peace and security, while saying Iran reserved its right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity under Article 51 of the UN Charter.