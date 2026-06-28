Javad Khiabani, an Iranian sports broadcaster, appeared on state television urging Algeria in Arabic to beat Austria, framing it as Muslim brotherhood to help Iran qualify.

"Today you are not playing only for Algeria. You are playing only for the Algerian people today. This will give Muslim peoples a chance to qualify and prove that two Muslim nations," Khiabani said. "We believe Algeria will play for victory, and we are certain, as always, that we are waiting for that victory. For the sake of brotherhood and honor between our peoples, for the dignity and respect between two nations."