The tanker monitoring group Tanker Trackers reported on Tuesday that Iranian crude exports have resumed following what it described as a two-month naval blockade.

"AIS tracking data and satellite imagery showed at least two National Iranian Tanker Company VLCCs - DIONA and HERO2 - exiting the blockade perimeter carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of crude oil. It said the shipments marked Iran’s first crude exports in two months," the group said in a post on X.

The group also reported that another tanker, STREAM, was approaching the perimeter after spending several weeks in waters near Pakistan’s exclusive economic zone.