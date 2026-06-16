Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that the United States is effectively easing enforcement of sanctions on Iranian oil exports, a shift that could significantly increase Tehran’s revenues over the next two years.

According to the report, expanded oil flows alongside increased maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz could allow Iran to raise export earnings to around $100 billion annually within one to two years.

"Energy firms are showing growing interest in purchasing Iranian crude despite concerns over the possible reimposition of sanctions," the report said. The report also added that US officials have maintained that any financial transfers to Iran would depend on Tehran meeting its obligations under the emerging framework.