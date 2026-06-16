100 % Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) walks on stage to give remarks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, US, May 19, 2026

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday questioned the rationale for the US war with Iran following a ceasefire agreement and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the outcome appears to resemble the situation before the conflict began.

“The Strait of Hormuz, they're saying, will be reopened. Well, it was open before he started the war. I hope the war is over. but the question is, why were we in the war in the first place?” Warnock told CBS News.

Warnock said the US remains “a long way from what Donald Trump promised and what it looks like he's going to deliver,” and said the conflict “has not been good for America or its credibility.” Asked whether the US is safer, he said: “I don't think so.”