Australia lowered its travel advisories for several Middle Eastern countries following a US-Iran interim agreement aimed at de-escalating the regional conflict, Reuters reported.

The government downgraded warnings for Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from “do not travel” to “reconsider your need to travel,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Wong cautioned that Australians should still avoid non-essential travel to the region, warning that the security situation could deteriorate “rapidly with little warning,” even after the shift in advisory level.