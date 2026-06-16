A draft US-Iran memorandum of understanding outlines broad financial incentives for Tehran, including expanded oil exports, access to a large development fund, and eventual release of frozen assets, according to Bloomberg.

The report says the United States would issue immediate waivers allowing Iranian exports of crude oil and petrochemical products once the agreement is signed, alongside steps to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

The draft also refers to a development package worth at least $300 billion, to be structured with US and regional partners, though details and timelines remain unclear, the report said.

According to Bloomberg, the deal is part of a 60-day negotiation framework aimed at a longer-term settlement over Iran’s nuclear program, under which Tehran would commit not to pursue nuclear weapons and address the fate of its enriched uranium stockpile in a final agreement.

The draft does not specify how or when sanctions relief would be fully implemented, and US officials have said that benefits would depend on Iran meeting its obligations, the report added.