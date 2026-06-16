A US expert warned on Tuesday that removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz would be a complex and technically challenging operation, following reports that Iran may be required under a US-Iran memorandum of understanding to clear the waterway.

CNN reported that White House talking points on the draft agreement state Iran would be responsible for de-mining the strategic shipping route. A senior US official said operations in the strait were expected to “return to normal pretty quickly, definitely within 30 days” once Iran commits to removing the mines.

Scott Savitz of the RAND Corporation said mine clearance is far more difficult than deployment, calling it “painstaking” and “a game of intense precision,” and questioning Iran’s ability to carry it out effectively without external assistance.