United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it received a report that a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Persian Gulf about 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq.

UKMTO said the vessel was transiting the Persian Gulf when a large explosion occurred after the projectile hit its starboard side.

UKMTO said it was not aware of any environmental impact at this time and that authorities were investigating.