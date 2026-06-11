Tit-for-tat under ceasefire: Experts warn of new normal in Mideast conflict
The Middle East may be entering a period in which ceasefires no longer end wars but manage them, as the warring sides trade limited strikes below the threshold of an all-out war, experts told Iran International’s townhall held in Washington DC.
The discussion, hosted by Iran International’s Negar Mojtahedi, centered on whether the latest ceasefire in Lebanon marks the end of a war or the beginning of a more dangerous phase: a regional conflict in which Iran increasingly treats attacks on its proxies as attacks on itself.
A ceasefire that does not end the war
Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said Iran’s latest posture toward Lebanon should be viewed against the long arc of the Islamic Republic’s presence there.
He noted that it has been more than four decades since the first official officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrived in Lebanon, making the country a central pillar of Tehran’s regional project.
For years, Vatanka said, Iran used Lebanon and Hezbollah to project power, particularly against Israel. But recent events suggest Tehran may now be entering “a new chapter,” one in which the distinction between Iran and its proxy network becomes more blurred.
“An attack on Hezbollah, an attack on the Houthis, an attack on the Hashd al-Shaabi is going to, from now onward, be considered an attack on Iran,” Vatanka said, describing what Iranian officials have presented as a new defense doctrine.
He cautioned that if taken literally, such a doctrine could mean an open-ended regional confrontation. Any strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, or Iran-backed militias in Iraq could invite a direct Iranian response, turning local battlefields into triggers for wider escalation.
Vatanka said Tehran appears to be defending its proxy strategy at a moment when many analysts had expected the opposite. After October 7 and the heavy blows inflicted on Iran-backed groups, some believed the Islamic Republic might conclude that its “forward defense” strategy had failed. Instead, he said, influential voices in Tehran appear to be arguing that this is precisely the moment to double down.
Iran’s umbrella over Lebanon
Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute, said Lebanon is now caught between two competing visions of its future.
“There are two competing realities in Lebanon,” Satloff said. “One reality is Iran asserting its umbrella to control Lebanon... The other reality is Lebanon and Israel negotiating a security agreement, potentially a peace agreement.”
That contrast may define the next phase of the conflict. In one scenario, Iran tries to reassert control through Hezbollah and make clear that Lebanon remains part of its regional security architecture. In the other, Lebanon’s government attempts to reclaim sovereignty and pursue security arrangements with Israel, with US backing.
Satloff said Iran’s attempt to claim Lebanon under its umbrella has not succeeded, but neither has the effort to fully disarm Hezbollah. He described the challenge as a contest between Iran’s regional power projection and a fragile Lebanese state trying to implement commitments it has made before but repeatedly failed to fulfill.
He also argued that Iran’s latest direct attack on Israel showed weakness rather than strength. Compared with previous barrages involving hundreds of missiles, he said, the latest attack was limited and intercepted, exposing the degradation of Iran’s capabilities rather than demonstrating strategic confidence.
Hezbollah down, but not out
Ambassador David Hale, a distinguished diplomatic fellow at the Middle East Institute and former US ambassador to Lebanon, Jordan and Pakistan, said one of the most striking changes is Hezbollah’s current vulnerability.
“Hezbollah is so degraded, it's down but not out, but it's so degraded that it can't defend itself,” Hale said. “Iran is coming in to defend its proxy. It's always the other way around.”
For Hale, that reversal is significant. Hezbollah was long understood as one of Iran’s most powerful deterrent tools, a force capable of threatening Israel and shaping Lebanese politics on Tehran’s behalf. Now, he said, Iran’s direct intervention suggests Hezbollah can no longer perform its traditional role with the same effectiveness.
Still, Hale warned against assuming that Lebanon can resolve the Hezbollah question through military action alone. He said sovereignty is not “a light switch,” and disarming Hezbollah will require a political process as well as military pressure.
Lebanon’s state institutions, he said, remain weak by design, reflecting the country’s sectarian balance. Although President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have shown willingness to engage in a new direction, Hale said the Lebanese Armed Forces are unlikely to simply move into Hezbollah-controlled areas “guns blazing.” A durable solution would require humanitarian support, political alternatives for Lebanon’s Shiite community, and a credible state presence in the south.
The US as the decisive variable
The panelists agreed that whether this becomes the region’s new normal depends heavily on Washington.
Satloff said Iran’s attacks across the region, including against Kuwait, Bahrain and a US base in Jordan, should remind Arab states “who the real aggressor is” and create an opportunity for President Donald Trump to rally regional partners against Tehran. But he warned that the moment could be lost if Washington quickly returns to seeking any deal it can get.
Hale said the United States should rely less on public rhetoric and more on sustained pressure. He argued that Tehran understands violence and intimidation, and that Washington must be prepared to respond with persistent military, economic and political pressure.
But the panel also raised doubts about the coherence of US strategy. Vatanka said he was struck by how much planning appeared to have gone into the military side of the confrontation, and how little into the political endgame. The stated US goal, he noted, has shifted from encouraging Iranians to challenge the regime to narrower objectives such as the nuclear file, trade and the Strait of Hormuz.
That uncertainty may be what makes the current moment so dangerous. A ceasefire may reduce the intensity of the fighting, but if Iran continues to defend its proxies as extensions of itself, Israel continues to strike perceived threats, Arab states are drawn into the line of fire, and Washington alternates between pressure and dealmaking, the region could remain trapped in a cycle of calibrated escalation.
Audience questions turn to Washington’s endgame
The audience Q&A shifted the discussion from battlefield dynamics to whether Washington has a political strategy to match its military pressure on Tehran.
Asked about regime change, Hale warned against raising expectations among Iranians without being prepared to follow through.
Satloff said Washington should instead invest in tools that prepare the ground for change, including stronger broadcasting to Iranians, internet access, and visa or asylum pathways for dissidents.
Vatanka said the deeper problem remains the lack of a coherent US strategy toward Iran.
The exchange underscored a central point of the townhall: without a political endgame, military pressure alone may leave the region trapped in a cycle of ceasefires, strikes and retaliation.
For now, the experts suggested, the Middle East is not clearly moving from war to peace. It may instead be settling into a volatile gray zone: a ceasefire era in which the guns never fully fall silent.
A UK minister said new state-threat legislation could give the Home Secretary power to act against hostile state-backed threats, as lawmakers pressed the government over the IRGC, Iran-linked proxy groups and threats to UK-based journalists and Jewish communities.
Home Office minister David Hanson, said the government wanted the bill passed so the Home Secretary could make judgments on state threats and take action that, if approved by both Houses of Parliament, could lead to sentences of up to 14 years for those convicted.
“We are trying to put in place a framework for legislation where we can act on any potential state threat,” Hanson told the House of Lords.
He added: “The Government condemns antisemitism and is very much aware of the Iranian state threat.”
Lord Henry Bellingham welcomed the legislation and said “the use of these proxies, behind which obviously countries like Iran are hiding, are doing untold harm.”
He said the issue was “not just the IRGC,” pointing also to the Iran-linked Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which he said had claimed responsibility for recent antisemitic attacks.
Hanson said any future designation would be for the Home Secretary to assess once the bill becomes law, adding: “We take the threats from Iran extremely seriously and we will continue to monitor that.”
Lord John Cryer said the bill was welcome but overdue, citing the case involving an attack on Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati and saying IRGC proxies and agents had targeted British Jews and Jewish institutions.
Lord Stuart Polak urged ministers to look beyond the IRGC itself and examine “what’s going on in the charity world here,” saying money was being raised in Britain, including British taxpayers’ money, “towards helping the IRGC.”
Hanson said Britain had already sanctioned more than 550 Iranian individuals and organizations, including the IRGC in its entirety, and had placed Iran under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.
“What this power will do will give the Secretary of State, if passed by both Houses, an additional power to take action against any state threat the Secretary of State deems to be a threat to the United Kingdom,” he said.
US strikes on targets in southern Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks on American bases in the region have raised tensions between the two countries, even as negotiators continue indirect talks aimed at reaching a temporary agreement.
The latest escalation followed the crash of a US military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, an incident for which Iran has denied responsibility.
Washington responded by launching attacks on what it described as military infrastructure in southern Iran. The Pentagon described the operation as “limited and proportionate,” and U.S. Central Command announced that the mission had concluded around 4 a.m. Tehran time.
Iran subsequently declared that it had struck US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) also claimed in a statement that Iranian forces had shot down an MQ-9 drone in southern Iran.
Washington has not publicly confirmed the Iranian claims regarding the extent of damage inflicted on US facilities in the region.
Diplomacy and conflict side by side
Despite the exchange of military strikes, officials on both sides have continued to signal an interest in diplomacy.
While President Donald Trump has warned that further US attacks on Iran and its infrastructure remain possible, other senior officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, have said that indirect negotiations with Tehran are continuing.
Iranian officials have also insisted that diplomatic contacts remain active. However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington and Israel of undermining diplomatic efforts through contradictory messages, repeated changes in positions and demands, and repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also heads Iran’s negotiating team, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi both said Tuesday night that Iran “prefers the language of diplomacy” but retains the capability to respond militarily if necessary.
Reformist-leaning news website Rouydad24 interpreted those statements as evidence that Tehran is seeking to avoid a wider confrontation.
“Regardless of the political content of these remarks, their message was clear: Tehran does not want to climb the ladder of escalation under current circumstances,” the website wrote. “Officially accepting responsibility for an attack on a US helicopter carrying two servicemen would have run directly counter to such a strategy.”
The website also criticized Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for parliament’s National Security Committee and a figure associated with the hardline Paydari (Steadfastness) Party, for appearing to suggest in a post on X that Iranian forces had been responsible for the helicopter incident.
“I kiss the hand of the fighter who struck another blow against Satan by bringing down the American helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. We will honor him as a hero,” Rezaei wrote.
Trump, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that Iran had spent too much time negotiating over what he described as an agreement that would have been highly favorable to Tehran and must now pay the price for that delay. In an interview with Fox News, he also said he was close to authorizing new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges.
Amid the tensions, a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Wednesday. Reuters, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Qatari negotiators had traveled to the Iranian capital after consultations with the United States to finalize a possible agreement.
Political analyst Rahman Ghahremanpour argued in a post on X that the confrontation is unlikely to spiral into a broader conflict.
“Reports about a temporary agreement are increasing and appear serious, while the clashes continue,” he wrote on X. “For now, it may be concluded that both sides are trying to demonstrate determination ahead of a possible agreement to gain more leverage at the negotiating table and to tell domestic radical groups that they are reaching a deal from a position of strength.”
Ali Khezriyan, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, offered a different interpretation, claiming that Trump is seeking to “exit the war with dignity” and may either launch a larger attack or attempt to weaken Iran’s position before negotiations.
Threats and counter-threats
Trump has repeatedly warned that the killing of American troops would constitute a red line. He said the two crew members aboard the downed helicopter had survived.
In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, he reiterated his warning: “If an American is killed, the US response will not be proportionate; complete catastrophe is coming.”
Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, dismissed the threat.
“Trump’s threat of ‘complete catastrophe’ in the event of an American death is a display of power, but it has no effect on Iran’s determination to defend itself,” the outlet wrote. “Tehran showed today that it will respond decisively to any aggression. Responsibility for any further bloodshed lies with the one who ignites the fire.”
The outlet also linked the latest developments to Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, arguing that the region’s various fronts cannot be separated.
“No ceasefire has credibility unless it encompasses all arenas of conflict, and no agreement has practical value unless the principal party assumes responsibility,” it wrote.
Khezriyan further claimed in an interview with the state-run television that Iran had destroyed 16 US regional bases during the recent conflict and was now planning attacks on American facilities beyond the Middle East.
Reactions online
The latest confrontation also generated debate among pro-government users on social media.
Davoud Modaresian, a commentator, argued that Iran should take a more proactive military approach.
“Even if there is no intention of giving a worthy response to the naval blockade imposed during the ceasefire period, Iran should at least be the initiator of these scattered and continuous strikes,” he wrote on X. “We must keep the Americans in the region engaged and exhausted through constant blows until they abandon the blockade, not wait for them to strike first and then respond.”
Hardline journalist Parisa Nasr warned that the attacks could be a precursor to a larger campaign.
“Do not doubt that these attacks are part of preparations for a large-scale operation in southern Iran,” she wrote, adding that the failure to break the naval blockade or strike targets in Israel made the situation “truly worrying.”
Iran’s Special Clerical Court has sentenced dissident cleric Abdolrahim Soleimani Ardestani to six years in prison, a fine and removal from the clergy, months after his public challenge to state-backed Shiite narratives drew threats and political pressure.
Soleimani Ardestani, a religious scholar, former Mofid University professor and member of a reformist association of Qom seminary teachers and researchers, is being held in Qom’s prison.
According to Mojtaba Lotfi, an official from the office of the late dissident cleric Hossein Ali Montazeri, the court convicted him on all eight charges brought against him.
Lotfi said Soleimani Ardestani does not plan to appeal unless the court agrees to hold a public hearing.
In a letter from prison, Soleimani Ardestani said the charges against him included disturbing public opinion, insulting sacred values, insulting the leadership in relation to Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, taking part in a gathering over the house arrest of Mir-Hossein Mousavi, and assembly and collusion against domestic security.
Mousavi, a former prime minister, has been under house arrest since 2011 after rejecting the official result of Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election and becoming one of the symbols of the Green Movement protests.
Soleimani Ardestani also listed accusations such as propaganda against the system, spreading falsehoods online, insulting senior religious authorities, damaging the dignity of the clergy and “mind control and psychological suggestion” – a striking charge even by the standards of Iran’s broad political indictments.
He has called the indictment weak and baseless, criticized his arrest and solitary confinement, and said he wrote his defense not to seek acquittal but to leave a record for history.
The case began with remarks in a debate with pro-government cleric Hamed Kashani. Soleimani Ardestani questioned long-promoted Shiite accounts about the death of Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammed and wife of Ali, the first Shiite Imam.
In Iran, the story of Fatemeh’s martyrdom is not only a religious narrative but part of a vast state-backed culture of mourning, ritual and political identity.
Soleimani Ardestani argued that if Ali had merely watched his wife being attacked and had not intervened, then the traditional account would raise questions about his justice. He later said he had not insulted Fatemeh and was challenging what he called the “stories told by religious singers or eulogists (maddahs).”
He also questioned mourning ceremonies for Muhammad Taqi, the ninth Shiite Imam, saying his death was linked to jealousy by his wife after he remarried and that mourning the event 1,300 years later was meaningless.
The backlash was immediate. Pro-government eulogists, who play an influential role in mobilizing religious crowds, attacked him with vulgar and sexist language. Reports also emerged of a group attack on his home.
Hardline figures called for prosecution and defrocking, while some religious voices went further, suggesting that denial of Fatemeh’s martyrdom could amount to leaving Shiite doctrine.
The controversy also split parts of the political middle ground. Reformist figures criticized Soleimani Ardestani’s tone and timing, while others warned that violent threats, home attacks and denunciations violated freedom of belief.
The sentence is significant because it shows how quickly the Islamic Republic can convert a dispute over religious history into a security case.
Soleimani Ardestani was not an outside critic of clerical rule. He was a cleric from inside the seminary world, which makes his challenge more sensitive.
By sentencing him to prison and stripping him of clerical status, the system is not only punishing one man. It is policing the boundaries of who is allowed to interpret religion, how far internal debate can go, and what happens when religious scholarship collides with the political theology of the state.
Reports that Washington is considering using frozen Iranian assets to compensate Persian Gulf allies for damage allegedly caused by Iran have triggered a backlash in Tehran, where access to the funds remains a central demand in negotiations with the United States.
Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Washington is considering making frozen Iranian assets available to Persian Gulf partners to help cover future damage allegedly caused by Iran.
The report said the US Treasury is also examining whether the funds could be used to compensate for past losses and has begun assessing costs incurred by Gulf allies. The report has not been confirmed by the Treasury Department.
The sums involved could be substantial. Estimates of frozen Iranian assets vary, but they are widely believed to amount to tens of billions of dollars held abroad, including in countries such as South Korea and Iraq.
President Donald Trump, however, told NBC on Sunday that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift sanctions before a peace agreement is reached.
Al Arabiya reported last week that negotiations over frozen Iranian assets had made progress, though significant differences remained over the mechanism and timing of their release.
'Ridiculous, unacecptable'
Iranian officials reacted sharply to the Reuters report despite the absence of any formal US announcement.
Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, described the reported proposal as a "new act of insolence" in a post on X.
"Iran's assets are not Washington's war booty or a fund for paying its allies," he wrote.
He said any seizure, transfer or allocation of Iranian assets without Tehran's consent would constitute an internationally wrongful act and warned that Iran would respond proportionately.
Gharibabadi also argued that regional governments that allowed their territory and facilities to be used against Iran were themselves complicit and should compensate Iran for damages it has suffered.
Esmail Kowsari, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also rejected the reported proposal.
"The idea is fundamentally ridiculous and unacceptable," he told the conservative website Tabnak. "The United States itself is the main cause of insecurity, tensions and damage in the region and cannot decide the fate of other countries by confiscating the assets of the Iranian nation."
"If compensation is to be paid," he added, "it is the United States that must answer for the heavy human and material losses inflicted on the Iranian people."
'Creditor turned debtor'
The Reuters report received extensive coverage in Iranian media, much of it focused on Tehran's insistence that any release of assets must be genuine, verifiable and free from political conditions.
The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency suggested the proposal could be linked to rebuilding US military facilities damaged in Iranian missile and drone attacks during the conflict.
"Iran has repeatedly stated that in its attacks it targeted only American bases and interests in Arab countries," the outlet wrote. "Therefore, it is not unlikely that the Treasury Department intends to use Iran's frozen assets to rebuild US bases that suffered billions of dollars in damage from Iranian missile and drone attacks."
Hardline website Raja News, which opposes negotiations with Washington, used the report to criticize Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and supporters of diplomacy with the United States.
"The Iranian people have the right to ask: what kind of 'successful negotiations' were these?" the outlet wrote. "Not only was there no compensation, but the creditor was turned into the debtor, and the country's assets, instead of being released, now stand on the verge of being auctioned off and looted."
The Russian precedent
The debate has prompted comparisons with Western handling of frozen Russian assets following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
While Western governments have used profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine and back international loan packages, they have largely avoided confiscating the underlying assets themselves.
The distinction has become a reference point in legal and political debates over the treatment of other countries' blocked funds, including those belonging to Iran.
Reactions online
Online reactions reflected widespread anger among many Iranian users, underscoring the political sensitivity of frozen assets.
One commenter on the Tabnak website wrote: "The Arabs should compensate Iran for the fighter jets and missiles launched from their territories, not the other way around."
For many Iranians following the negotiations, the prospect that frozen assets could be used to compensate other countries touches a particularly sensitive nerve: money that Tehran sees as its own may ultimately become another battlefield in its dispute with Washington.
The brief exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel revealed a reality that weeks of ceasefire and diplomacy between Tehran and Washington had obscured: neither side appears willing to absorb a blow without responding, even if doing so risks a return to wider war.
In Tehran, the episode triggered a noticeable shift in tone across much of the media landscape. Hardline outlets portrayed Iran's missile strike as proof that its warnings carried weight, while moderates questioned whether diplomacy can survive repeated cycles of escalation.
The shift comes as US President Donald Trump continues to project confidence in negotiations.
After the exchange, Trump publicly urged restraint and sought to keep diplomatic channels alive, while reports emerged that he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against steps that could further complicate negotiations.
Yet the events of recent days highlighted how narrow the path to a broader agreement remains.
The immediate trigger was Israel's decision to proceed with strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs despite repeated Iranian warnings that attacks on Dahiyeh would be viewed as a violation of the broader post-war understanding that emerged after the US-Iran ceasefire.
Tehran repeatedly linked stability in Lebanon to the durability of any future understanding with Washington and signalled that attacks on Hezbollah strongholds would not go unanswered.
When Iran responded with a missile strike on Israel, state-affiliated outlets portrayed the move less as an escalation than as the enforcement of a red line. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has emerged as one of the central figures in Tehran's diplomacy and wartime decision-making, argued that the episode had created a "new reality" and warned that similar responses could follow future violations.
Israel's retaliation the following day reinforced a different lesson: that it was prepared to respond militarily regardless of diplomatic considerations. The result was a brief but significant exchange that left both sides claiming deterrence while simultaneously exposing the fragility of the ceasefire framework.
The media reaction inside Iran reflected these competing interpretations.
Hardline outlets such as Kayhan, Tasnim and state broadcaster IRIB framed the exchange as evidence that Iran's deterrence strategy remained intact despite military pressure and economic sanctions.
Their coverage emphasised resolve, resistance and the need to resist what they described as attempts to impose new realities on Iran and its allies.
Even more moderate publications supported the response to Israel's actions in Lebanon, although their commentary often focused on the risks of miscalculation and the possibility that another cycle of escalation could rapidly overwhelm diplomatic efforts.
This more anxious mood had already been building in recent weeks. Even before the exchange, moderate outlets increasingly reflected concerns about economic exhaustion, public frustration and the country's ability to absorb further instability.
The latest confrontation appeared to reinforce those fears rather than dispel them.
What was striking was the degree to which most voices in Tehran appeared to share a concern: that the current diplomatic opening is far more fragile than many had assumed.
The exchange lasted less than a day. Yet it altered perceptions in Tehran.
For hardliners, it demonstrated that threats still carry weight and that Iran remains willing to defend what it sees as its core regional interests. For more pragmatic voices, it underscored how quickly months of diplomacy can be placed at risk by events on the ground.
The result is a political atmosphere that is simultaneously more defiant and more anxious than it was a week ago—one in which support for negotiations persists, but confidence in their staying power has visibly weakened.