A Panama-flagged vessel experienced an explosion in Iraqi territorial waters near the port of Umm Qasr, Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria News reported on Monday, citing a security source.

The vessel, MSC SARISKA V, encountered the explosion near buoy number 5 after completing the unloading of its cargo at Umm Qasr port, the report said.

Preliminary information indicates the incident was caused by a mechanical fault inside the vessel and there were no indications that it had been targeted, according to the source cited by Alsumaria.

No casualties were reported and damage was limited to the vessel itself, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, the report added.