Iran is ready to facilitate maritime traffic and ensure shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a phone call on Monday, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

"Iran is fully prepared to facilitate maritime transit. The main problem stems from the restrictions and obstacles imposed by the United States on Iran's shipping and trade," Pezeshkian said, according to IRNA.

"We will strive to ensure that Japanese vessels can pass without difficulty and with greater ease," he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran had always viewed diplomacy as the most effective way to resolve existing issues, but that the United States' failure to honor its commitments and Israel through its "destabilizing actions," had challenged diplomatic efforts.