Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that she urged President Masoud Pezeshkian during a telephone call to ensure that all ships, including those from Japan and other Asian countries, can pass through the Strait of Hormuz freely and safely as soon as possible.

"I strongly hope Iran will seize this opportunity firmly and continue to demonstrate the utmost flexibility so that an agreement can be reached as soon as possible," Takaichi said on X.

"President Pezeshkian explained Iran's views, including prospects for the future. On that basis, we agreed to continue close communication going forward," she added.