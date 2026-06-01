Iran halts exchanges with US over attacks on Hezbollah - IRGC outlet
Iran's negotiating team is stopping message exchanges with the United States through mediators over Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday.
There will be no talks until Iran's demands on the cessation of Israeli operations in Lebanon and Gaza are met, the report said, adding that Tehran considers the attacks on the Lebanese group a violation of the April 8 ceasefire with the US.