Iran’s revised proposal to Washington calls for a permanent end to the war, sanctions relief, the release of all frozen Iranian funds and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while leaving nuclear talks for later stages, Reuters reported citing a senior Iranian source.
The source said the US has so far agreed only to unfreeze 25% of Iran’s funds on a phased timetable but has shown flexibility over limits on Tehran’s nuclear work.
Alcatel Submarine Networks, the world’s largest cable-laying company, has paused subsea cable repair operations in the Persian Gulf after Iran demanded permits and “protection fees” for seabed infrastructure, maritime AI company Windward said on Monday.
Alcatel issued force majeure notices for Persian Gulf operations, effectively pausing repair crews in waters near the conflict zone, Windward said.
The pause comes as the IRGC has demanded foreign cable operators obtain Iranian permits and pay “protection fees” to maintain seabed infrastructure in Iranian territorial waters.
Of the dozens of submarine cables crossing the Persian Gulf, only two — FALCON and GBI — pass directly through Iranian territorial waters, according to telecommunications research company TeleGeography cited in the report.
Windward said the key risk was that damaged cables could remain unrepaired if repair vessels cannot safely enter or work in the area.
More than 300 UN experts, Nobel laureates, former senior officials and human rights advocates urged the United Nations to act against Iran’s rising use of executions in a letter organized by Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) on Monday.
The signatories included former UN human rights rapporteur on Iran Javaid Rehman, former International Criminal Court president Sang-Hyun Song, Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams and Oleksandra Matviichuk, former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler and former Swiss president Ruth Dreifuss. Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Privacy Ana Brian Nougrères also signed the letter.
Addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the letter said dozens of political prisoners and protesters had been executed since March following trials that failed to meet international standards. The group also urged the UN to establish an international accountability mechanism and press Tehran to halt executions and release political prisoners.
The United States has accepted suspending Iran’s oil sanctions during ongoing nuclear negotiations, Guards-linked Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team.
Washington’s latest proposed text, unlike previous drafts, accepts waiving sanctions on Iranian oil exports during the negotiation period, the report said.
The source said the proposal involves temporary waivers issued by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) until a final agreement is reached, while Iran insists that all sanctions must be fully lifted as part of any deal.
Iran said vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate fully with the newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), adding on Monday that unauthorized transit through the designated waterway would be considered illegal.
The message appeared in the first posts published by the newly launched X account of the PGSA, which the Islamic Republic described as the "legal body" responsible for managing maritime traffic through the strategic strait.
In messages published in Persian and English, the account said it had begun operations “to provide information on the activities of this organization.”
A health ministry public relations official said on Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was taken to hospital following the US-Israeli attack and treated for several wounds requiring stitches, including to his leg.
The official said Khamenei did not suffer injuries causing disfigurement or loss of limb.
The remarks appeared to push back on earlier reports that Khamenei Jr sustained serious injuries during US-Israeli strikes on February 28 that killed his father, including wounds requiring multiple surgeries and a prosthetic leg.
Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since he was announced as new leader, fueling speculation about his condition.