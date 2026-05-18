The United States has accepted suspending Iran’s oil sanctions during ongoing nuclear negotiations, Guards-linked Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team.
Washington’s latest proposed text, unlike previous drafts, accepts waiving sanctions on Iranian oil exports during the negotiation period, the report said.
The source said the proposal involves temporary waivers issued by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) until a final agreement is reached, while Iran insists that all sanctions must be fully lifted as part of any deal.