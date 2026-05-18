Iran said vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate fully with the newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), adding on Monday that unauthorized transit through the designated waterway would be considered illegal.

The message appeared in the first posts published by the newly launched X account of the PGSA, which the Islamic Republic described as the "legal body" responsible for managing maritime traffic through the strategic strait.

In messages published in Persian and English, the account said it had begun operations “to provide information on the activities of this organization.”