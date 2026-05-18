Nandito Badea and George Stana are charged with allegedly “wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm” over the attack which was carried out in late March 2024.

Badea and Stana appeared by video at a preliminary hearing in London last year and answered questions through an interpreter. They denied the charges and said they were innocent.

The two have been held at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since their arrest.

Zeraati was stabbed outside his home in Wimbledon, south London, sustaining injuries to his leg. He was discharged from the hospital two days later.

British prosecutors said on December 5, 2024, that Badea, 21, and Stana, 25, had been arrested in Romania in connection with the attack. They were extradited to Britain on December 17, 2024, under an extradition treaty between Romania and Britain.

Prosecutors said the two were charged after evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command was reviewed.

In a separate incident last month, three defendants were charged over an alleged arson incident near Iran International’s studios in northwest London, with their trial scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027, at the Central Criminal Court.

In a statement , Iran International said the attack highlights increasing pressure on its journalists and their families, particularly following the recent war involving Iran.

The broadcaster said its staff and their relatives have faced threats and harassment, describing the situation as an effort to silence independent reporting .