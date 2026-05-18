More than 300 UN experts, Nobel laureates, former senior officials and human rights advocates urged the United Nations to act against Iran’s rising use of executions in a letter organized by Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran (JVMI) on Monday.

The signatories included former UN human rights rapporteur on Iran Javaid Rehman, former International Criminal Court president Sang-Hyun Song, Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams and Oleksandra Matviichuk, former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler and former Swiss president Ruth Dreifuss. Current UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Privacy Ana Brian Nougrères also signed the letter.

Addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the letter said dozens of political prisoners and protesters had been executed since March following trials that failed to meet international standards. The group also urged the UN to establish an international accountability mechanism and press Tehran to halt executions and release political prisoners.