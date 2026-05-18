Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Tehran should pursue dialogue “with dignity,” rejecting slogans against negotiations with the US.
“If you do not talk, do you want to fight forever?” Pezeshkian said at a gathering of government public relations officials.
Pezeshkian also called for honest messaging to the public, saying it was wrong to claim that the enemy was collapsing while Iran was flourishing.
“They have problems, and we have problems too,” he said.
He warned that Iran’s high energy consumption could create problems in summer and winter, saying the country produced 100 million liters of gasoline a day while needing 150 million liters.
“Some people stand up and ask why we have inflation. It starts with these voices,” Pezeshkian said. “We are fighting, and we must accept its hardship.”
He said Iran had to work for its goals and could not have everything at once.
The Iranian president also said he had not known where he was heading when he took office, adding: “They suddenly brought me here.”
US President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to reach a deal but accused Tehran of shifting the terms after agreements were discussed, according to an interview with Fortune.
“They scream all the time,” Trump said. “I can tell you one thing—they’re dying to sign [a deal]. But they make a deal, and then they send you a paper that has no relationship to the deal you made. I say, ‘Are you people crazy?’ ”
He also said economic figures, including interest rates, could not be fully assessed until the conflict ended, saying: “You can’t really look at the figures until the war is over.”
Iran said on Monday it had no hostility toward any country in the region, “even the UAE,” while warning neighbors to guard against what it called plots by powers outside the region.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was calling on all regional countries to be vigilant about such efforts.
He added that visits and contacts with Israel were not hidden from Iran’s view.
Iran said on Monday it was in continuous contact with Oman to develop a new mechanism for vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, calling the waterway vital to the world.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and Oman, as coastal states, had a responsibility to reassure other countries about safe passage through the strait.
He said expert-level talks between Iran and Oman were held last week in Muscat and consultations were continuing without interruption.
Baghaei also said Iran had no hostility toward any country in the region, “even the UAE,” while warning neighbors to guard against what it called plots by powers outside the region.
Tehran was calling on all regional countries to be vigilant about such efforts, he said, adding that visits and contacts with Israel were not hidden from Iran’s view.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he would call on G7 finance ministers to follow a sanctions regime aimed at cutting off financing to what he described as Iran’s “war machine.”
G7 finance ministers met in Paris on Monday to seek common ground on economic tensions and global imbalances, as markets faced renewed pressure from a bond selloff driven in part by inflation concerns tied to the Iran war and higher energy prices.
Bessent also said last week’s trip to China by a US delegation led by US President Donald Trump had been “very successful.”