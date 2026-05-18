Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Tehran should pursue dialogue “with dignity,” rejecting slogans against negotiations with the US.

“If you do not talk, do you want to fight forever?” Pezeshkian said at a gathering of government public relations officials.

Pezeshkian also called for honest messaging to the public, saying it was wrong to claim that the enemy was collapsing while Iran was flourishing.

“They have problems, and we have problems too,” he said.

He warned that Iran’s high energy consumption could create problems in summer and winter, saying the country produced 100 million liters of gasoline a day while needing 150 million liters.

“Some people stand up and ask why we have inflation. It starts with these voices,” Pezeshkian said. “We are fighting, and we must accept its hardship.”

He said Iran had to work for its goals and could not have everything at once.

The Iranian president also said he had not known where he was heading when he took office, adding: “They suddenly brought me here.”