US President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to reach a deal but accused Tehran of shifting the terms after agreements were discussed, according to an interview with Fortune.

“They scream all the time,” Trump said. “I can tell you one thing—they’re dying to sign [a deal]. But they make a deal, and then they send you a paper that has no relationship to the deal you made. I say, ‘Are you people crazy?’ ”

He also said economic figures, including interest rates, could not be fully assessed until the conflict ended, saying: “You can’t really look at the figures until the war is over.”