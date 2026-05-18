US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he would call on G7 finance ministers to follow a sanctions regime aimed at cutting off financing to what he described as Iran’s “war machine.”
G7 finance ministers met in Paris on Monday to seek common ground on economic tensions and global imbalances, as markets faced renewed pressure from a bond selloff driven in part by inflation concerns tied to the Iran war and higher energy prices.
Bessent also said last week’s trip to China by a US delegation led by US President Donald Trump had been “very successful.”