Iran’s sports and youth minister said multiple complaints had been filed against the United States and FIFA over what he described as unequal conditions for teams at the 2026 World Cup.

“Unfortunately, the host country did not properly carry out its legal duties, and we were not placed in equal conditions,” Ahmad Donyamali said.

“This conduct by the host country led to many objections, and several complaints were filed against the United States’ hosting and also against FIFA,” he added.

Donyamali said some of the complaints were public and were being pursued by lawyers, sports figures, fans and former football stars.

“The host had an obligation to create equal conditions for all countries,” he said.