US House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Donald Trump could get a fresh start on the 60-day deadline for congressional approval if the paused conflict with Iran flares up again.

“I suppose it would have to restart entirely,” Johnson told USA TODAY, referring to the War Powers Act deadline.

The law requires the president to withdraw troops from combat zones if Congress does not authorize their deployment within 60 days. That deadline passed nearly two months ago, with no request from Trump to Congress.

Johnson said he hoped Iran would “come to their senses” and allow the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for commerce.

He added that members of Congress were closely watching the negotiations and what comes next.