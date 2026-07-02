Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that US Central Command had brought insecurity to the region, after CENTCOM said it led a regional security dialogue with defense leaders from 12 nations in Bahrain.

“Has CENTCOM brought security or insecurity to our region? The answer is clear,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“Our Powerful Armed Forces have proven that outsiders cannot even protect themselves,” he added.

Araghchi said peace in the region could only be sustained if it was “comprehensive and inclusive, with no outside interference.”