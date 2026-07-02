Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued to rebound last week despite Iranian strikes on two commercial vessels, though crossings remained far below pre-war levels, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Windward.

At least 258 ships transited the waterway last week, up from 138 the previous week, according to marine data and analysis company Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Traffic has slowed since Iranian strikes on June 25 and 27, but at least 80 more ships passed through the strait from Monday to Wednesday, according to Lloyd’s and shipping data and analysis firm Windward.

Iran’s attacks “seem to have been forgotten,” Richard Meade, editor-in-chief at Lloyd’s, said during a webinar Thursday.

Before the war, about 130 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day, the report said.