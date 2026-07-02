Iran rejects US, Bahrain statements at UN Security Council meeting
Iran rejected statements by Bahrain, the United States and several Western members of the UN Security Council on Thursday, saying they overlooked what Tehran described as unlawful US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
“I categorically reject the baseless allegation made by the United States once again the representative of the United States has resorted to lies and disinformation against Iran,” Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said.
“I also reject the unfounded accusation made by certain Western members of the Council and the representative of Bahrain,” he added.
Iravani said Bahrain and some Western members had sought to shift blame from what he described as aggression against Iran.
He said Iran’s recent strikes were defensive measures aimed at US military facilities and bases in the region, after US attacks on Iran.
"Defensive measures were directed against US military facilities and bases and assets in the region from which attacks against Iran were launched,” he said.
Iravani said Tehran remained committed to implementing the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, including provisions on the Strait of Hormuz.
US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz warned Thursday that President Donald Trump’s patience with Iran was “not unlimited,” as he accused Tehran of holding the world economy hostage by disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
“Iran cannot, and we cannot allow it to, hold the world’s economy hostage,” Waltz told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf after recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.
Waltz said Iran had stopped ships from transiting the Strait of Hormuz regardless of whether they were carrying “fertilizers to farmers in Africa, aid to Sudan, fuel to Japan” or were involved in the conflict.
He said Iran must stop attacks on its neighbors and keep the international waterway open, adding that the UN Trade and Development agency had found Iran’s closure of the Strait would have lasting effects on 61 developing economies.
Despite diplomatic efforts, including a memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago, Iran had not shown “a basic level of decency and respect,” Waltz said.
“I cannot stress enough the possibility of real transformative positive opportunity for the nation and people of Iran is on the table,” he said, adding: “But President Trump’s patience is not unlimited.”
Bahrain’s foreign minister told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Iran had launched 808 missile and drone attacks on the country since February 28, killing three civilians and injuring 465 others.
Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said the attacks included 203 ballistic missiles and 605 armed drones, targeting civilian facilities, critical infrastructure and residential areas.
“These attacks deliberately targeted civilian facilities, critical infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in the deaths of three innocent civilians and injuries to 465 others,” he said.
Al-Zayani said the damage disproved Iran’s claim that its attacks were aimed only at military targets, citing an April 5 incident in which an Iranian drone struck an ammonia storage tank in a densely populated residential area.
“Had it not been for precautionary measures and the decision to empty the tank beforehand, the release of toxic ammonia gas could have caused a catastrophic humanitarian disaster,” he said.
He rejected Iran’s claim that the attacks were a response to another state’s actions, saying: “Bahrain is an independent sovereign nation that is not a party to any conflict.”
Al-Zayani said the attacks violated the UN Charter and Security Council resolution 2817, and were even more concerning because they continued after Iran committed under a memorandum of understanding to a permanent cessation of military operations.
He demanded an immediate and complete halt to the attacks and called on the Council to establish a mechanism to monitor implementation and ensure accountability.
“The credibility of this Council is measured by its ability to protect peaceful nations and deter aggressors,” al-Zayani said, adding: “We are confident that this Council will rise to that responsibility.”
Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to appear in public at his father Ali Khamenei’s funeral because of security concerns, India Today reported Thursday, citing an interview with Hakim Elahi, the supreme leader’s representative in India.
Elahi was quoted as saying that Mojtaba Khamenei wants to attend the funeral and lead prayers, but security officials have warned it would be too dangerous.
“I was in Iran last week and I visited some of my friends who met him and they said he wants to come out,” Elahi said. “Even he wanted to lead people by Salat because we have to pray on the dead body of Ayatollah Khomeini. But the security doesn’t allow him to come.”
“They said it’s very dangerous and we cannot provide security for him. And I think he will not come out,” he added.
Asked whether Ali Khamenei had named someone in his will to lead the funeral prayers, Elahi said: “No, he didn’t mention anyone to lead the prayers and actually if the condition was good, the new supreme leader is the one who is going to lead the people for the Salat and prayer.”
“But unfortunately the condition is not good,” he added. “They have very, very advanced technology and they can recognize him and they can follow him. Where is he. And it’s very dangerous for him. So because of that he will not come out.”
When the reporter noted that Israel’s defense minister had said Mojtaba Khamenei remained on the hit list, Elahi replied: “Yes, it’s very, very difficult.”
US Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Thursday praised American soldiers and sailors assigned to a counter-drone unit in Bahrain for shooting down 14 Iranian one-way attack drones over the past several weeks.
“Today, I was proud to recognize American Soldiers and Sailors assigned to a Joint Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) unit in Bahrain for their exceptional performance,” Cooper said according to a statement CENTCOM posted on X. “The incredible professionalism, skill, and dedication they displayed saved lives.”
Dozens of messages sent to Iran International say Iranian authorities and state-linked institutions are pressuring workers, businesses and charities to take part in funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The accounts describe a broad campaign of workplace directives, business closures and logistical mobilization in the days leading up to Khamenei’s funeral and burial.
The Islamic Republic's second Supreme Leader was killed on the morning of February 28, in the opening hours of the war with Israel and the United States.
More than four months after Khamenei's death, authorities say he will be buried on July 9 following five days of ceremonies across Iran and Iraq. Officials have attributed the unusually long delay to wartime conditions and security concerns, a sign of the political sensitivity and logistical difficulty surrounding the former leader’s burial.
Several messages said that businesses had been warned to close during the ceremonies or face penalties if they remained open.
"We received a text message from the real estate union saying we are not allowed to open our office during the funeral days and must attend the ceremonies," one Tehran resident wrote.
Another message from Tehran said members of the Basij visited shops and warned owners that businesses opening during the mourning period would be sealed.
"My parents are shopkeepers. Basij members told our shop and others nearby that if we open during the funeral days, the shop will be sealed," the citizen said.
Others described wider economic disruption linked to the ceremonies.
One Tehran gym owner wrote that officials had instructed fitness centers to close from Saturday through Wednesday.
Another message said Tehran's Grand Bazaar had been ordered shut until Thursday, adding that the prolonged closure would place further pressure on already struggling businesses.
Workers describe mandatory attendance
Several messages added that public-sector employees were ordered to attend official ceremonies.
One Tehran municipality employee said all leave had been canceled and staff across municipal bodies had been ordered to attend the ceremonies.
Another message referred to an audio recording attributed to the human resources director of Tehran Municipality's District 10, which instructed all employees, including parents with young children and workers with serious medical conditions, to attend.
The Hamshahri newspaper group, another citizen said, had instructed management to provide 200 employees for the ceremonies.
Workers at automaker Saipa also described disruptions, with one employee saying overtime had been canceled as company facilities were prepared to accommodate around 2,000 visitors from Iraq attending the funeral.
Charities, restaurants and residents pressured
Messages also pointed to pressure beyond government workplaces.
One message from Nahavand in Hamedan province said local officials summoned charities on Wednesday and demanded they contribute to the funeral, warning that their work could be disrupted if they refused.
Another said that police and Basij members visited restaurants in an industrial town near Tehran and warned owners they must prepare thousands of free meals for mourners or risk closure.
A Tehran resident also reported that text messages encouraged households to host visitors traveling to the capital for the ceremonies.
Extensive state mobilization
Official announcements indicate the authorities are preparing a large logistical operation for the funeral.
The Basij Organization for Guilds said 50 million loaves of bread were being prepared nationwide with the participation of bakers' unions, while 16 mobile bakeries would be deployed across Tehran and surrounding areas to prevent shortages.
Several messages criticized the scale of those preparations, contrasting them with economic hardship and reductions in public support.
"Free trains and hotels are available for their leader's burial, but student food subsidies have been cut," one student wrote.
Another message said bread was being transported from Kerman for the ceremonies, adding that transport resources would face additional pressure.
Iran has announced that funeral processions will begin in Tehran on July 4 before continuing through Qom, Najaf and Karbala ahead of Khamenei's burial in Mashhad on July 9. Authorities have also announced heightened security measures, including temporary airspace restrictions over Tehran and Mashhad during the ceremonies.