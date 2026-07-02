Pakistan’s foreign minister and his Saudi counterpart discussed the regional situation and recent mediation efforts between the United States and Iran in Doha, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Ishaq Dar and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed satisfaction with positive progress in the negotiations and hoped discussions would continue soon, the ministry said.

Prince Faisal also praised Pakistan’s efforts to implement the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the United States and its role in advancing dialogue and promoting lasting regional peace.