Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that further escalation could jeopardize recent diplomatic efforts.

“I express my strongest condemnation for the new Iranian attacks that struck Bahrain and Kuwait in recent hours, to which the Italian government extends its full solidarity,” Tajani said on X.

“It is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardize the understandings painstakingly reached,” he said.

“Italy reiterates its commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to achieving a Middle East of peace and stability as quickly as possible.”