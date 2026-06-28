Qatar’s interior ministry said on Sunday a Qatari national was killed after sustaining shrapnel injuries from “military operations in the area” after a vessel carrying him and another person went missing.

The ministry said the second person was injured and that the missing vessel was located early Sunday after search operations began a day earlier.

It did not give the location of the incident or say whether the shrapnel was linked to Iranian drones launched against US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.