Oil prices edged higher on Sunday as uncertainty lingered over the future of the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations between Iran and the United States got off to a difficult start in Switzerland.

The price of US crude rose nearly 3% to $78.70 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up just over 1% at $81.70.

The gains came despite the launch of talks aimed at implementing the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.