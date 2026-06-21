Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel has no intention of withdrawing from its security zone in southern Lebanon, underscoring the continuing tensions surrounding one of the most contentious issues in regional diplomacy.

"Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the Beaufort, which is an integral part of the security zone in Lebanon and essential for the defense of the Galilee settlements and IDF forces," he wrote on X.

Katz added that the policy had the full backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.