Iran has not returned to four-way negotiations with the United States despite ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan, according to a report by the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency.

Citing an informed source, Tasnim said talks involving Iran, the United States and mediators began at around 3 p.m. local time and were paused after roughly 90 minutes for consultations among the delegations.

However, the Iranian delegation declined to return to the talks after the break because of what the source described as President Donald Trump's "threatening and insulting" remarks.

According to the report, Qatar and Pakistan continued efforts to bridge differences between the two sides and have been exchanging messages between the delegations. Those efforts were continuing at the time of publication but had not yet produced a final outcome.

During the talks, the Iranian delegation reportedly protested what it described as US violations of commitments, particularly those related to the first clause of the memorandum of understanding.