Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, blamed Washington for Israeli actions in Lebanon.

"Based on the understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States is responsible for the Zionist regime's aggression and provocative actions in Lebanon and must be held accountable," he wrote.

Rezaei added that any threat directed at Iran would also be attributed to Washington.

"If Iran is threatened, we will hold the Americans responsible."